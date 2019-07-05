THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, JULY 5, 2019

Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210 MONDAY, JULY 8, 2019 On Monday, the House is not in session. No votes are expected. TUESDAY, JULY 9, 2019 On Tuesday, the House will meet at 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with first votes expected at 6:30 p.m. Suspensions (7 bills) H.R. 1988 – Protecting Affordable Mortgages for Veterans Act, as amended (Rep. Scott (GA) – Financial Services) H.R. 2515 – Whistleblower Protection Reform Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Green (TX) – Financial Services) H.R. 2162 – Housing Financial Literacy Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Beatty – Financial Services) H.Res. 456 – Emphasizing the importance of grassroots investor protection and the investor education missions of State and Federal securities regulators, calling on the Securities and Exchange Commission to collaborate with State securities regulators in the protection of investors, and for other purposes (Rep. Pressley – Financial Services) H.R. 2919 – Improving Investment Research for Small and Emerging Issuers Act (Rep. Huizenga) H.R. 3050 – Expanding Investment in Small Business Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Steil – Financial Services) H.R. 2409 – Expanding Access to Capital for Rural Job Creators (Rep. Axne – Financial Services) WEDNESDAY, JULY 10, 2019 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK On Wednesday and Thursday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Friday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business, with last votes expected no later than 3:00 p.m. Suspensions (5 bills) H.R. 1044 – Fairness for High-Skilled Immigrants Act of 2019 (Rep. Lofgren – Judiciary) H.R. 1569 – To amend title 28, United States Code, to add Flagstaff and Yuma to the list of locations in which court shall be held in the judicial district for the State of Arizona (Rep. O’Halleran – Judiciary) S. 998 – Supporting and Treating Officers in Crisis Act of 2019 (Sen. Hawley – Judiciary) S. 744 – Effective Prosecution of Possession of Biological Toxins and Agents Act of 2019 (Sen. Grassley – Judiciary) H.R. 677 – 21st Century President Act (Rep. Pocan – Judiciary) H.R. 2500 – National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020 (Rep. Smith (WA) – Armed Services) (Subject to a Rule)