/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good news for those looking to get a head start on booking their winter vacation. Sunwing is offering the ultimate package deal with complimentary Price Drop Guarantee, reduced deposit to secure their space, exclusive free perks on all new bookings to Top-rated Adult, Top-rated Family and Top-rated Luxury resorts with the best price guaranteed* and savings of up to 25% on select winter vacation packages. Whether travellers are planning an adults only getaway, a family-friendly vacation or a luxury escape, for a limited time, they can take their getaway to the next level with exclusive extras.



Sunwing launches its best early winter booking incentive ever





From now until August 2, 2019, travellers can take advantage of Sunwing’s complimentary Price Drop Guarantee when they book for travel between November 1, 2019 and April 30, 2020 to receive up to $600 cash back per couple** and get the best possible price on their vacation package. In addition, vacationers can book with confidence as deposit requirements during the promotion have been reduced to just $50 per person.

Travellers who book during the promotion can also choose between a number of complimentary perks including advanced seat selection, a $50 per person Sunwing Experiences excursion credit† OR private round-trip transfers.*** Availability for each perk is limited, so vacationers must act fast and make their selection by calling the Sunwing Sales Centre at 1- 877 Sunwing or their travel agent by August 28th, 2019 to secure their preferred perk.

Parents can take their travel budget further at Riu Dunamar in Cancun . This Top-rated Family resort offers something that everyone in the family will love, including unlimited access to Splash Water World water park located on-site. When they’re not zooming down the water slides, kids will have a blast at the complimentary RiuLand Kids’ Club while parents lounge poolside. The resort offers spacious accommodation options for families of five or more plus exclusive RIU-topia inclusions like unlimited reservation-free dining and free Wi-Fi.

Luxury-seekers can enjoy incredible savings at Top-rated Luxury resort Riu Palace Tropical Bay in Jamaica . Nestled on the pristine white-sand shores of Negril Beach, this newly-renovated resort features world-class service, lavish amenities and modern accommodation options in a tropical oasis. Plus, Sunwing guests can enjoy exclusive RIU Palace inclusions such as 24-hour room service, daily champagne breakfasts, poolside wait service and more.

Those seeking an adults only vacation for less can be one of the first to stay at the brand-new Adults Only Club at Lopesan Costa Bavaro . This exclusively adults only resort within a resort is located on the stunning shores of Bavaro Beach in Punta Cana and offers all the elements for a sophisticated tropical getaway, from the sprawling pool to the decadent dining options and the glamorous accommodations. Guests can also enjoy unlimited access to the facilities at Lopesan Costa Bavaro Resort Spa and Casino next door to make the most of their time away.

All Sunwing vacation packages include return flights on Sunwing Airlines where passengers can sit back and relax while on board, with award-winning inflight service, complimentary non-alcoholic beverage service and buy on board selection of snacks and light meals including the brand-new Tex Mex Grilled Chicken Wrap inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Passengers also benefit from a generous complimentary 23kg checked luggage allowance. For additional perks, including priority check-in and security line access****, customers can upgrade to Elite Plus from just $50 per sector.

For more information or to book, visit www.sunwing.ca or contact your travel agent.

* An ongoing promotion where Sunwing will match a competitor’s published price which must be available at the time of booking.

**All claims are subject to a $50 per person admin fee; each passenger must register within seven days after booking to qualify for the Price Drop Guarantee promotion.

***Only available for vacation packages booked to Top-rated Luxury resorts.

****Available at select Canadian airports.

† Applicable to Sunwing Experiences excursions purchased prior to departure with a minimum spend of $100 per person

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from over 33 airports across Canada to more than 45 popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing is consistently voted the top leisure airline by travel agents and is the perennial winner of the Consumer Choice Award. Customers can look forward to starting their vacation off with award-winning inflight service, which features a complimentary glass of sparkling wine***, non-alcoholic beverage service; together with a buy on board menu of light meals and snacks (including kids’ choices) inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Sunwing customers also benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. Sunwing supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid. Sunwing matches all donations the Foundation receives through its Spare Change Program on board Sunwing Airlines, no administrative fees are collected and 100% of the proceeds go to charity.

***Service may be unavailable on select flights

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/60ebadc8-f136-4909-85ba-a78ef582c4e8



