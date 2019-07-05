JMIA, FND & LTHM - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484 . If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA)

Class Period: April 12, 2019 -May 9, 2019

Deadline: July 15, 2019

For more info: www.bgandg.com/jmia

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Jumia had materially overstated its active customers and active merchants; (2) Jumia’s representations about its orders, order cancellations, undelivered orders and returned orders lacked a sufficient factual basis and materially overstated Jumia’s sales; (3) Jumia failed to sufficiently disclose related party transactions; (4) Jumia’s financial statements were presented in violation of applicable accounting standards; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Jumia’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and lacked a reasonable basis.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FND)

Class Period: May 23, 2018 - August 1, 2018,

Deadline: July 19, 2019

For more info: www.bgandg.com/fnd

The complaint alleges that throughout the Floor & Decor’s May 24, 2018 Secondary Offering documents included false and misleading statements. Specifically, the complaint alleges that the defendants knew but failed to disclose that the company had already begun to experience declining sales trends that would ultimately result in the reduction of its fiscal 2018 sales and adjusted earnings per share guidance, which the company publicly increased in May 2018. While the company’s stock was artificially inflated, insiders sold more than 10.3 million shares of Floor & Decor common stock, including shares sold in the May 24, 2018 Secondary Offering,

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM)

Class Period: Livent securities purchased pursuant and/or traceable to the company’s initial public offering completed in October 2018 (the “IPO” or the “Offering”).

Deadline: July 22, 2019

For more info: www.bgandg.com/lthm

The lawsuit alleges that the Registration Statement was false and/or contained misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) a supply contract with Nemaska Lithium Inc. had been terminated; (2) Livent would be forced to fulfill its customer contracts using alternative vendors at reduced revenues and lower margins; (3) Livent had a long-standing contract to supply lithium hydroxide to a customer at a much lower price than any of Livent’s existing contracts; (4) Livent’s margins were squeezed due to the customer’s increased orders; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Livent’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

