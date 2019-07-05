DEADLINE ALERT - (NBRV) Nabriva Therapeutics PLC Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses Exceeding $50K of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 8, 2019

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Nabriva Therapeutics PLC (“Nabriva” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NBRV) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Nabriva securities between November 1, 2018 and April 30, 2019, both dates inclusive. Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/nbrv.



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

On April 30, 2019, Nabriva disclosed receipt of a Complete Response Letter ("CRL") from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") for the Company's New Drug Application ("NDA") seeking marketing approval of CONTEPO™ (fosfomycin) for injection for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), including acute pyelonephritis. Nabriva advised investors that "[t]he CRL requests that Nabriva address issues related to facility inspections and manufacturing deficiencies at one of Nabriva's contract manufacturers prior to the FDA approving the NDA."

On this news, Nabriva's stock price fell $0.82 per share, or 27.42%, to close at $2.17 per share on May 1, 2019.

If you suffered a loss in Nabriva you have until July 8, 2019 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

