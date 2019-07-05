The Delma Group Inc. receives approval to delay its Annual General Meeting until October 31st, 2019

/EIN News/ -- MONTRÉAL, July 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Delma Group Inc. (CSE:DLMA) (the “Company”) announces that it has received approval from the Superior Court of Québec to delay its Annual General Meeting until on or before October 31st, 2019, to be held in Montreal. A copy of the judgement is available on SEDAR.



About The Delma Group Inc.:

Delma operates in Canada in the development, acquisition and management of multi-purpose real estate, including retail, industrial, residential and office buildings as well as land for future development. The Company’s investment platform is based on an integrated, agile and efficient develop-to-own strategy that enables the group to capture development profits and the value-add while securing stable long-term returns. For more information, please visit www.delma.ca .

Contact :

Joseph Cianci

Chief Financial Officer

1.844.663.3562 Ext. 102

joseph.cianci@delma.ca



