Gray's summer auction on Wednesday, July 24th in Cleveland will feature fine jewelry, 19th and 20th century U.S. coins

Stunning 14kt white gold and diamond ring set with one ring having a marquise-cut diamond weighing 1.02 carats, VS2 clarity and G color, set with two tapered baguette cut diamonds (est. $4,000-$6,000). 14kt yellow gold and tanzanite necklace set with 20 round brilliant cut diamonds and eight baguette cut diamonds, also set with an oval tanzanite weighing 2.06 carats, with an appraisal (est. $1,000-$2,000). 18kt yellow gold ladies’ wristwatch by Jaeger-LeCoultre, made in the 20th century and having a sliding cover over the face, marked “750” on the band and numbered 552931 (est. $1,500-$2,500). Precious gem beaded evening purse encrusted with 118 rubies, 106 sapphires and 72 emeralds, having gold and silver foil wrapped thread (est. $2,000-$4,000). Coins will feature a group of four 1910 and 1914 gold type U.S. coins, circulated, of unknown mint (est. $3,000-$3,200).

A summer auction featuring more than 200 lots of mostly fine jewelry and coins is slated for July 24th by Gray’s Auctioneers online and in the Cleveland gallery

This is a delightful summer auction, featuring a fine collection of jewelry and coins from across the United States. The jewelry lots are especially beautiful and estimates are very competitive.” — Serena Harragin

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- A summer auction featuring more than 200 lots of mostly fine jewelry and coins is slated for Wednesday, July 24th, by Gray’s Auctioneers, online and in the Cleveland gallery at 10717 Detroit Avenue, starting at 11 am Eastern. The full catalog is up now and pre-bidding is open at www.GraysAuctioneers.com . Bidding is also available on LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com.Phone and absentee bids will also be accepted. Previews will be held at Gray’s gallery, Monday thru Friday, July 18th to 24th, from 10 am to 5 pm; and on Saturday, July 20th, from 12 noon to 4 pm. All times quoted here are Eastern. All lots will be available for in-person examination during the previews.“This is a delightful summer auction, featuring a fine collection of jewelry and 19th and 20th century coins from across the United States,” said Serena Harragin of Gray’s Auctioneers. “The jewelry lots are especially beautiful and estimates are very competitive. We expect this will be a very busy auction.”It will be an eclectic sale, too, with merchandise ranging from a precious gem beaded evening purse encrusted with 118 rubies, 106 sapphires and 72 emeralds, having gold and silver foil wrapped thread (est. $2,000-$4,000); to a platinum and diamond brooch set with eight round brilliant cut diamonds, and set with 40 round brilliant cut diamond melee and 16 round brilliant cut diamond melee, lacking a center stone but boasting G-H color and SI-1 clarity and having 64 diamonds total (est. $3,000-$5,000).Stunning diamond rings will be offered in abundance, to include a 14kt white gold and diamond ring set with one ring having a marquise-cut diamond weighing 1.02 carats with VS2 clarity and G color, set with two tapered baguette cut diamonds, plus a second band (est. $4,000-$6,000); and a platinum, aquamarine and diamond ring set with an emerald cut aquamarine of 5.5 carats and set with four round brilliant cut diamonds and four baguette cut diamonds, marked H.W.B. and Sons (est. $2,000-$4,000).Other noteworthy rings will include a platinum and diamond ring set with a one round brilliant cut diamond of 1.01 carats, G color and SI-1 clarity, also set with four round brilliant cut diamond melee, each about 0.02pts., with an appraisal (est. $1,800-$2,000); and an 18kt white gold and diamond European set Deco style ring set with one round brilliant cut diamond, 0.30 pts. (est. $800-$1,200).Necklaces will feature an 18kt white and yellow gold diamond necklace set with 18 round brilliant cut diamonds weighing about 1.78 carats, with G color and VVS2-VS1 clarity, also set with four princess cut diamonds and an appraisal from Don Basch Jewelers (est. $2,000-$3,000); and a 14kt yellow gold and tanzanite necklace set with 20 round brilliant cut diamonds and eight baguette cut diamonds, also set with an oval tanzanite weighing 2.06 carats, also with a Don Basch appraisal (est. $1,000-$2,000).The watch selection will be highlighted by the top names in the industry, to include an 18kt yellow gold ladies’ wristwatch by Jaeger-LeCoultre , made in the 20th century and having a sliding cover over the face, marked “750” on the band and numbered 552931 (est. $1,500-$2,500); and a Tissot 14kt yellow gold and diamond wristwatch set with 34 single cut diamond melee and having a mother of pearl dial and Swiss quartz movement, together with a Stadler’s Jewelry insurance appraisal (est. $800-$1,200).Fine watches will also include a mid-size Cartier Santos bi-metal quartz wristwatch having a square white dial with blue sword hands and second hand and a date window at 6 o’clock, plus a stainless-steel case with 18kt yellow gold tone bezel and blue gem crown (est. $800-$1,000). Coins will feature a group of four 1910 and 1914 gold type U.S. coins, circulated, of unknown mint (est. $3,000-$3,200).Gray’s Auctioneers & Appraisers is Northern Ohio’s leading licensed auctioneers and appraisers of fine art, jewelry, antiques, decorative arts, rare books, and antique rugs. A boutique auction house with three decades of experience in the art business, the experts at Gray’s now offer traditional real estate services.The specialists at Gray’s have worked with museums, educational institutions, corporations and private collectors to achieve the maximum value of their collections at auction. Gray’s auctioneers are licensed, insured and bonded in favor of the State of Ohio. To learn more please visit www.graysauctioneers.com Gray’s Auctioneers & Appraisers is always accepting quality consignments for future auctions. To inquire about selling a single piece, an estate or an entire collection, you may call them at (216) 226-3300; or, you can send an e-mail to their appraisals department, at appraisals@graysauctioneers.com.To learn more about Gray’s Auctioneers & Appraisers and the Fine Jewelry & Coins Auction planned for Wednesday, July 24th at 11 am Eastern, visit www.graysauctioneers.com . Updates are posted often.# # # #



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.