Gary DeWaard Helps Readers Understand Where New Spiderman Film Fits Into MCU Phases

FOREST CITY, IOWA, USA, July 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Passionate about the entertainment industry, Gary DeWaard regularly reviews films and stays current with behind-the-scenes knowledge which he shares with his audience online. Here, he helps readers understand how the latest Marvel blockbuster, Spiderman: Far From Home, marks the next phase of the MCU. Gary DeWaard is a frequent theater-goer and Hollywood fanatic who shares insightful knowledge of the movie industry with his online audience. He breaks down conspiracy theories, provides insightful reviews, shares the latest industry gossip, and predicts what viewers can expect from the upcoming movie seasons.An avid fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Gary DeWaard has closely followed the two-decade-and-counting franchise that spans nearly two dozen films so far. With the release of Avengers: Endgame in April and the recent release of the second Spiderman movie, he explains that the first three phases are completed and the next phase is set to begin with the conclusion of these two movies.“Since the release of Iron Man in 2008, Marvel has slowly told a single, all-encompassing narrative that came to a conclusion with Endgame and spills over into a sort of epilogue and setup for the next phase with Spiderman: Far From Home,” says Gary DeWaard. “The events at the end of the last Avengers film are very apparent throughout Spiderman, which ends with a post-credit scene set up for Phase 4.”Marvel’s Phase 1, he explains, started with the 2008 Iron Man film directed by Jon Favreau. From there, the rest of the Avengers were introduced through their own solo films (Captain America: The First Avenger, Thor, and The Incredible Hulk) and as they appeared in each other’s (Iron Man 2).The end of the first phase came with the first official Avengers film, where the team formed to face the alien threat that will serve as the MCU’s main villains for the first three phases. The second phase began with Iron Man 3, which carries themes presented in the first Avengers film. Other notable movies of this phase include Thor: The Dark World, Captain America: Winter Soldier, and Avengers: Age of Ultron. The second phase introduced us to a new cast of characters that expanded the original Avengers team, prepping for the eventual breaking up and reforming of the heroes for the next phase.Phase 3 began with Captain America: Civil War and introduced us to Spiderman among other new heroes that will eventually replace the first team of Avengers. Movies from the third phase like Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame saw a large cast of characters face the alien threat together and ultimately pass the torch during the final battle.The film Spiderman: Far From Home serves as an epilogue to the MCU’s journey so far and nicely sets the stage for the upcoming fourth phase of films. In it, many of the themes from the previous Avenger films linger and serve as critical story points. By the end of the film, including the pair of post-credit scenes, the audience is prepared for the next phase by learning about the new threat as well as the cast of heroes likely to team up to face it.“Without giving too much away, Spiderman: Far From Home helps us cope with the loss of characters who have exited the MCU and allows us to see the vision for what’s in store next,” says Gary DeWaard.



