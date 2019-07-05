Travis Ackerman ranked top among local real estate brokers

Colorado native Travis Ackerman named top industrial real estate broker in the Weld County area.

FORT COLLINS, COLORADO, USA, July 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Based at Cushman & Wakefield in Fort Collins, Colorado, local real estate professional Travis Ackerman has been named as the Weld County area's top industrial sector broker with an impressive 8.8 percent market share. Ackerman's share of the market puts him well ahead of the competition, with the second and third highest-rated brokers currently commanding just 4.9 and 3.4 percent of the market apiece."It's great to be recognized as the top industrial broker in the area," says Travis Ackerman , "and it's also a fantastic testament to the excellent work which we do at Cushman & Wakefield."Specializing in industrial, retail, and office space, Ackerman's outstanding performance also puts Cushman & Wakefield at the top of the overall industrial sector charts, collectively responsible for 9.7 percent of the total industrial real estate market in the region.A director for the business, Travis Ackerman himself also holds a similarly impressive total of more than five percent of the overall, mixed property market locally.The combined firm, carrying the iconic Cushman & Wakefield brand, is now one of the largest commercial real estate services companies in the world. With offices in more than 60 countries and over 43,000 employees, Cushman & Wakefield is responsible for managing 4.3 billion square feet of space, $5 billion in annual revenue, and a $191 billion total transaction value.Within Colorado, the organization employs more than 300 people, in charge of managing 14 million square feet of space worth approximately $2.7 billion, and representing annual revenue of more than $50 million, according to Ackerman. "We believe in deep local knowledge which creates significant value for our clients," he explains, "and allows us to deliver an exceptional experience."Ackerman is based in the northern Colorado city of Fort Collins, famed for its historic 1800s properties, vintage trollies, and specialty shops and restaurants. Weld County, meanwhile, is the state's leading producer of cattle, grain, and sugar beets, and is the fourth richest agricultural county in the United States. "Weld County is also an important area of natural gas and oil production," adds Ackerman, wrapping up.A director for Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Real Estate, Travis Ackerman specializes in the sale and lease of land and industrial, retail, and office space in North Colorado. Since 2007, Colorado State University graduate Ackerman has been involved in a total of more than 500 transactions worth in excess of $200 million. Known in the North Colorado real estate community for his integrity and work ethic, realtor and Colorado native Travis Ackerman has elevated himself to a position whereby which he now represents one of the top commercial brokers in the region.



