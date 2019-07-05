Foreign minister arrives in Niger

ANGOLA, July 5 - Niamey- Angola?s Foreign Affairs minister Manuel Augusto arrived Friday in Niamey, Niger, to attend the Extraordinary Summit of the African Union, on behalf of the Angolan head of State João Lourenço.,

Manuel Augusto was received by Angolan ambassadors to Ethiopia and Nigeria, Francisco da Cruz and Eustáquio Quibato, respectively.

At the Niamey meeting, the African Heads of State and Government will officially launch the African Continental Free Trade Area Zone (ZCLCA).

The preparation for the Niamey summit took place on 7 May during a ministerial meeting held in Addis Ababa (Ethiopia), with Angola having been represented by Trade Minister, Jofre Van-Dúnem Júnior.

Angola is preparing the internal procedures for the ratification of the Agreement on the Establishment of the African Free Trade Area Zone (ZCLCA).

The country signed the document in March 2018 at an extraordinary session of the Summit of Heads of State and Government held in Kigali, Rwanda.

