Armanino Deepens Forensics Practice with New Partner Patrick Chylinski

Industry Veteran Brings Extensive Experience in Litigation Consulting and Expert Testimony

/EIN News/ -- SAN RAMON, Calif., July 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armanino LLP, one of the 25 largest accounting and business consulting firms in the U.S., today announced Patrick Chylinski has joined the firm as a consulting partner in its Downtown Los Angeles office focusing on the firm’s Forensics practice. Armanino’s Forensics practice assists clients in investigations, litigation support and fraud prevention with an experienced team of professionals who access a full spectrum of resources and tools to ensure high quality and value are brought to every engagement.



“Patrick is a great fit with Armanino’s core values and culture thanks to his leadership presence and growth mindset. His industry knowledge of technology, media, sports, entertainment, real estate, blockchain and healthcare is well-suited to work in concert with other firm practice areas to deliver maximum value for clients,” said Matt Armanino, CEO of Armanino LLP. “Patrick’s ties to the Southern California region and deep expertise in damage assessments and analysis, contract audits for royalties and licensing, and extensive expert witness testimony experience strengthen the practice group.”

Patrick has more than 22 years of consulting experience, with nearly 16 years focused on litigation support and forensic accounting. Prior to joining Armanino, Patrick was the West Region Practice Leader in litigation consulting and financial forensics for RSM and served in various roles at Rothstein Kass (now part of KPMG) and Stonefield Josephson (Marcum). He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Davis and a Master of Business Administration from Pepperdine University.

To learn more about Armanino’s Forensics practice and its solutions, please visit: https://www.armaninollp.com/services/consulting/cfo-advisory/forensics/

About Armanino LLP

Armanino LLP ( https://www.armaninollp.com/ ) is one of the 25 largest independent accounting and business consulting firms in the nation. Armanino provides an integrated set of audit, tax, business management, consulting and technology solutions to companies in the U.S. and globally. The firm helps clients adapt and change in every stage of business, from startup through rapid growth to the sale of a company. Armanino emphasizes smart technology, leading a cloud revolution of financial, operational, sales and compliance tools that are transforming the way companies do business. The firm extends its global services to more than 100 countries through its membership in Moore Stephens International Limited, one of the world's major accounting and consulting membership organizations. In addition to its core consulting and accounting practices, Armanino operates its division, AMF Media Group ( www.amfmediagroup.com ), a media and communications services agency. Its affiliate, Intersect Capital ( www.intersectcapitalllc.com ), is an independent financial planning, wealth and lifestyle management firm.

Kyle McGuire, AMF Media Group

925.790.2788

kyle@amfmediagroup.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.