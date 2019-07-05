Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV – BUD

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) from March 1, 2018 through October 24, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Anheuser-Busch investors under the federal securities laws.



If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 20, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

To join the Pivotal class action, go to http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=anheuser-busch-inbev-sa-nv&id=1918 or call Sophie Zhang, Esq. toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendants’ cost cutting measures had largely run their course; (2) the devaluation of key emerging market currencies and input cost inflation was having a material adverse effect on Anheuser-Busch’s margins, EBITDA and profitability; (3) Anheuser-Busch had been experiencing less than expected growth and profits in certain key markets; (4) Anheuser-Busch was not going to be able to maintain its then current dividend and still meet its deleveraging targets; (5) Anheuser-Busch was at risk of having its credit ratings downgraded; (6) as a result, defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about the Company’s dividend growth, its cost synergies, its liquidity, and defendants’ then current efforts to deleverage Anheuser-Busch’s balance sheet; (7) the liquidity and working capital disclosures in filings Anheuser-Busch made with the SEC were materially false and misleading; (8) the risk factor disclosures in filings Anheuser-Busch made with the SEC were materially false and misleading; (9) the representations about Anheuser-Busch’s disclosure controls in filings the Company made with the SEC were materially false and misleading; (10) the certifications issued by Defendants Carlos Brito and Felipe Dutra regarding Anheuser-Busch’s disclosure controls and internal controls over financial reporting were materially false and misleading; and (11) based on the foregoing, defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about Anheuser-Busch’s then-current business operations and future financial prospects. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class has not been certified. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.

99 Wall Street, Suite 232

New York, New York 10005

info@zhanginvestorlaw.com

tel: (800) 991-3756





