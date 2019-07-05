DealFlow Events Unveils Program for Upcoming Life Settlements Conference 2019

/EIN News/ --



Industry professionals to share expertise on opportunities, new IRS rules and major market trends



New York, NY, July 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- DealFlow Events today revealed the program for The Life Settlements Conference 2019 coming up September 10 in New York City. This event is packed with valuable information essential to the success of anyone involved in the life settlements market.

Attendees will get answers to questions from more than two dozen speakers, all experts in their fields. Life settlements professionals will talk about what they’re doing to boost business, increase efficiency and fatten the bottom line using high-tech tools for insurance underwriting and forecasting.

Check out the agenda here.

Bleeding-edge topics include discussion of the latest reporting and taxation proposals announced this year by the IRS. Cost of insurance is another industry concern. This conference offers in-depth panel discussions on these hot-button topics, as well as the state of the market, how new technology is improving underwriting accuracy, straight-to-consumer marketing strategies and much more.

The Life Settlements Conference program puts attendees in the same room with highly respected professionals sharing years of experience. These pros are vetted for their knowledge, background and ability to engage an audience with high-value information. DealFlow Events are also renowned for their unparalleled networking opportunities.

Attendees at DealFlow Events’ last Life Settlements Conference gave rave reviews. The Life Settlements Conference 2019 is a can’t-miss event for people looking to stay up-to-date in this market.

Corporate sponsors of The Life Settlements Conference 2019 include Holwell Shuster & Goldberg, RRBB Accountants + Advisors, and Arent Fox.



Discover more about The Life Settlements Conference and register today.

About DealFlow Events

When it comes to the business of finance, the tag line “A DealFlow Event” is known as a symbol of the finest quality. We’ve produced more than 200 conferences, seminars, and webcasts on a variety of financial topics over the last 17 years. These events are the signature programs in their respective markets, offering the highest-quality content and unequaled professional networking opportunities.

For more information visit www.DealFlowEvents.com and www.LifeSettlementsConference.com.

Media Contact

Charlie Napolitano

DealFlow Events

Charlie@DealFlow.com

(516) 876-8006 ext. 20



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.