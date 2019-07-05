2019 Breast Cancer Therapy Trends: KOL Insights - Major Factors Disrupting the Space

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Therapy Trends KOL Insight: Breast Cancer [2019]" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



What impact will the Kadcyla KATHERINE study have?



KOLs discuss how the Phase III KATHERINE study with Roche's Kadcyla is expected to change current treatment practice. Experts also give their views on pipeline agents that could disrupt the current HER2-positive treatment paradigm, such as Daiichi Sankyo/AstraZeneca's trastuzumab deruxtecan and MacroGenics' margetuximab.

In the HER2-negative/HR-positive space, experts provide insights on Pfizer's CDK4/6 inhibitor, Ibrance, and whether Novartis' Kisqali and Eli Lilly's Verzenio are succeeding in taking a slice of the market. KOLs speculate on alpelisib's SOLAR-1 data and how this agent could be positioned in the HER2-negative/HR-positive space.

AstraZeneca/Merck & Co.'s Lynparza and Pfizer's Talzenna are discussed as therapies for BRCA-mutated triple-negative breast cancer, while KOLs give their views on the recent launch of Roche's Tecentriq, as well as pipeline agents such as Immunomedics' sacituzumab govitecan and Roche's ipatasertib.



Top Takeaways

Results from the Kadcyla Phase III KATHERINE study have been reported. How do KOLs perceive these results and to what extent will they impact prescribing?

Daiichi Sankyo has signed an agreement with AstraZeneca for trastuzumab deruxtecan. How do KOLs view this product and where is it expected to be positioned?

Novartis' Afinitor prescribing has been decreasing since CDK4/6 inhibitors entered the market. What trial could potentially give Afinitor a new lease of life?

How successful have the Kisqali and Verzenio launches been? And can Pfizer's Ibrance retain its position as the preferred CDK4/6 inhibitor?

How could the alpha specific PI3 kinase inhibitor, alpelisib be positioned in the treatment paradigm? KOLs offer their views on this agent, as well as the Phase III SOLAR-1 data.

Lynparza, Talzenna and Tecentriq are available as therapies for triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC). How are these products currently being prescribed and how will usage evolve in the future?

KOLs discuss how late-stage pipeline agents may be used in TNBC. What are KOLs' thoughts on sacituzumab govitecan, ipatasertib and adagloxad simolenin and how do they envisage these products being used in the future?

Companies Mentioned



AbbVie

AstraZeneca

Daiichi Sankyo

Eli Lilly

Immunomedics

MacroGenics

Merck Group

Novartis

OBI Pharma

Pfizer

Pierre Fabre

Puma Biotechnology

Roche

Syndax

Synthon

Tesaro

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/90263i

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Women's Health



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.