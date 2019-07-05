Global Safety Light Curtain Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019 to 2025 - Healthcare Industry to Witness the Highest CAGR

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Safety Light Curtain Market by Safety Level (Type 2, Type 4), Component (LEDs, Photoelectric Cells, Control Units, Display Units), Resolution (9mm-24mm, 25mm-90mm, More Than 90mm), Application, Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The safety light curtain market is expected to grow from USD 1.1 billion by 2019 to USD 1.6 billion by 2025.

A few key factors driving the growth of this market include the rise in Industry 4.0; the growing use of robotics in the packaging industry; and mandatory safety regulations across industries.

Keyence Corporation (Japan), Omron Corporation (Japan), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (US), SICK AG (Germany), Pepperl + Fuchs (Germany), Banner Engineering (US), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Schneider Electric (France), Datalogic S.p.A. (Italy), and Leuze Electronic (Germany), and Pilz GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) are a few dominant players in the safety light curtain market.

Safety light curtain market for type 4 safety level to hold larger share during the forecast period



The safety light curtain market for type 4 curtains is expected to hold a larger share during the forecast period. These safety light curtains are based on redundant automatic cross-checking architecture, which allows immediate failure detection with the low response time. The prevalence of Industrial Revolution 4.0 and rapid industrialization in developing countries such as China, India, and Mexico, contribute to the large share of this segment.



Control units segment of safety light curtains to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The safety light curtain market for control units is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. A control unit controls all activities of a safety light curtain and ensures the proper operation of equipment. It is one of the major components of a safety light curtain and is used to determine the sequence and modulation of LEDs to match them with those of photoelectric cells. It can also detect deviations caused in the system in the event of an object entering the curtain of light beams.



Healthcare industry to witness the highest CAGR in the safety light curtain market during the forecast period



The safety light curtain market for the healthcare industry is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in the healthcare industry in APAC is supporting the growth of the safety light curtain market. The comparatively cheap labour available in APAC, compared to Europe or North America, is one of the major drivers for pharmaceutical companies investing in this region to set up production plants. These factors are contributing to the growth of the safety light curtain market for the healthcare industry.



APAC to account for the largest size of the safety light curtain market during the forecast period



APAC is expected to hold the largest size of the safety light curtain market during the forecast period. The region has been a major contributor to the growth of the overall safety light curtain market as this region is emerging as an important hub for automotive manufacturing. Automotive is one of the prominent industries in APAC, owing to the presence of global automotive giants and the increasing demand for automobiles by an ever-growing population with high disposable income in this region.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities for Safety Light Curtain Market

4.2 Safety Light Curtain Market, By Component

4.3 Safety Light Curtain Market, By Safety Level Type

4.4 Safety Light Curtain Market, By Resolution

4.5 Safety Light Curtain Market in APAC, By Industry & Country

4.6 Safety Light Curtain Market, By Application

4.7 Safety Light Curtain Market, By Industry

4.8 Safety Light Curtain Market, By Geography



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Rise in Industrial 4.0

5.1.1.2 Growing Use of Robotics in the Packaging Industry

5.1.1.3 Mandatory Safety Regulations

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Inability to Protect From Secondary Hazards

5.1.2.2 Need for Regular Maintenance

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Development of Safety Light Curtains With Digital Indicators

5.1.3.2 Industrial Growth in APAC and Emerging Economies

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Limited Awareness Regarding Benefits of Safety Light Curtains Among SMEs

5.1.4.2 Lack of Industrial Safety-Certified Work Force



6 Safety Light Curtain Market, By Safety Level Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Type 2

6.2.1 Type 2 Safety Light Curtain Mostly Deployed in Areas With Lesser Risks Areas

6.3 Type 4

6.3.1 Type 4 Light Curtains have More Advanced Features Than Type 2 Safety Light Curtains



7 Safety Light Curtain Market, By Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs)

7.2.1 Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) in Safety Light Curtains Depends on the Type and Resolution of These Curtains

7.3 Photoelectric Cells

7.3.1 Photoelectric Cells are Developed to Be More Precise in Detecting Infrared Beams

7.4 Control Units

7.4.1 Control Units Pertaining to the Largest Market Size of the Safety Light Curtain Market

7.5 Display Units

7.5.1 Control Units Help in Calibrating Both the Transmitter and Reciever

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Enclosures

7.6.2 Mirrors



8 Safety Light Curtain Market, By Resolution

8.1 Introduction

8.2 9mm-24mm

8.2.1 9mm-24mm Resolution Used at Locations Where the Risk of A Small Object Entering A Confined Area is High

8.3 25-90mm

8.3.1 25-90mm Resolution Range Used in Areas Where the Risk is Moderate

8.4 More Than 90mm

8.4.1 More Than 90mm Used in Open Areas and Across Warehouses to Restrict the Movement of Vehicles Or People



9 Safety Light Curtain Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Packaging

9.2.1 Safety Light Curtains are Used to Protect Personal From Accident-Prone Zones in Packaging Industry

9.3 Material Handling

9.3.1 Material Handling Equipment Necessitate the Use of Safety Light Curtains to Safeguard Machines From Intruders

9.4 Robotics

9.4.1 Robotics has the Largest Safety Light Curtain Market During the Forecast Period

9.5 Assembly

9.5.1 Safety Light Curtain Ensure an Injury- and Hazard-Free Working Atmosphere in Assembly Lines

9.6 Others



10 Safety Light Curtain Market, By Industry

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Automotive

10.2.1 Growing Demand for Automobiles Propelling the Growth of the Automotive Industry Worldwide

10.3 Semiconductor & Electronics

10.3.1 Increasing Use of Smartphones, Smart Televisions, and Smart Wearable Devices, Among Others, Drives the Growth of Safety Light Curtain

10.4 Food & Beverages

10.4.1 Safety Light Curtains are Used on A Large Scale in the Packaging Segment of the Food & Beverages Industry

10.5 Healthcare

10.5.1 Safety Light Curtains Safeguard the Machinery Used in Manufacturing Plants of the Healthcare Industry

10.6 Others



11 Geographic Analysis

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.1.1 Rise in Industry 4.0 Drives the Market in the US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.2.1 Ongoing Developments in Automotive, Food & Beverages, and Chemicals Industries in Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.2.3.1 Automobile Production in This Region is One of the Drivers for the Safety Light Curtain Market

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 UK

11.3.1.1 Presence of A Large Number of Providers and End Users of Automation Technology

11.3.2 Germany

11.3.2.1 Automotive is one of the Fastest-Growing Industries in Germany Which Drives the Market

11.3.3 France

11.3.3.1 Semiconductor and Automotive Industries in the Country has Major Contribution for the Market Growth

11.3.4 Rest of Europe (RoE)

11.4 APAC

11.4.1 China

11.4.1.1 Robotics and Industrial Automation Contribute to the Growth of the Safety Light Curtain Market in China

11.4.2 Japan

11.4.2.1 Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Supports the Growth of the Safety Light Curtain Market in the Country

11.4.3 India

11.4.3.1 Adopting New and Improved Automation Technologies to Support the Growth of Its Manufacturing Industries Drives the Market

11.4.4 South Korea

11.4.4.1 Increase Investments in R&D of Innovative Technologies in the Country

11.4.5 Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

11.5 RoW

11.5.1 South America

11.5.2 Middle East & Africa



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Ranking Analysis

12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.3.1 Visionary Leaders

12.3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

12.3.3 Innovators

12.3.4 Emerging Companies

12.4 Strength of Product Portfolio (For 25 Players)

12.5 Business Strategy Excellence (For 25 Players)

12.6 Competitive Scenario

12.6.1 Product Launches

12.6.2 Acquisitions and Expansions



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Key Players

13.2.1 Keyence

13.2.2 Omron

13.2.3 Rockwell

13.2.4 Sick

13.2.5 Panasonic

13.2.6 Schneider

13.2.7 Datalogic

13.2.8 Pepperl + Fuchs

13.2.9 Banner Engineering

13.2.10 Leuze Electronic

13.2.11 Pilz

13.3 Key Innovators

13.3.1 Smartscan

13.3.2 Rockford Systems

13.3.3 Reer

13.3.4 Orbital Systems (Bombay)

13.4 Other Key Players

13.4.1 Wenglor Sensoric

13.4.2 Pinnacle Systems

13.4.3 Contrinex

13.4.4 ABB

13.4.5 IDEC

13.4.6 Balluff

13.4.7 Euchner

13.4.8 KA Schmersal

13.4.9 IFM Electronic



