Food Processing & Handling Equipment: Worldwide Market Insights & Projections (2019-2025)

The food processing & handling equipment market was valued at USD 129.2 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 196.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2019.



The report segments the food processing & handling equipment market on the basis of equipment type, application, form, and region. In terms of insights, this report has focused on various levels of analyses - competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles - which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the global food processing & handling equipment market, high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



The key players in this market are GEA Group (Germany), ALFA LAVAL (Sweden), Bhler Holding AG (Switzerland), JBT Corporation (US), SPX Flow (US), Robert Bosch (Germany), IMA Group (Italy), Multivac (Germany), Krones Group (Germany), Tetra Laval International S.A. (Switzerland), Middleby Corporation (US), Dover Corporation (US), Ali Group S.r.l (Italy), Electrolux (Sweden), and Hoshizaki (Japan).



The food processing & handling equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2%



The rising disposable incomes, growing population, busy lifestyles, and shift in the focus toward convenience foods and instantly processed foods are some of the key trends that are driving the demand for food processing equipment, which is, in turn, influencing the growth of the food processing & handling equipment market. Companies across food processing, food retail, and foodservice value chains have various opportunities to access or increase their penetration of equipment products, either organically or through acquisition.



The bakery & confectionery products segment in the food processing & handling equipment market is estimated to dominate the application segment of the food processing & handling equipment market



Based on application, the bakery & confectionery segment is estimated to be the largest segment of the food processing & handling equipment market during the forecast period. The market is highly impacted by innovations, as manufacturers are always introducing new processing techniques to produce complex bakery products of different shapes and sizes. Development of new machinery and enhancement of the existing ones are the key strategies adopted by many players in the market. In addition, the increasing focus on the expansion of facilities, marketing schemes, and information exchange programs to create awareness and enhance the applications of bakery processing equipment is projected to contribute to the growth of the segment.



The filling & dosing equipment subsegment of the food packaging equipment segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period



Based on equipment type, the filling & dosing equipment subsegment is projected to be the fastest-growing sub-segment of the food packaging equipment segment of the food processing & handling equipment market during the forecast period. The filling methods vary based on the nature of the product being packaged. Filling machines include one or more dosing devices with which the containers can be controlled. The increased demand for portion packaging is expected to increase the demand for filling & dosing machines, as they provide efficient need-based packaging and help in optimizing the packaging process.



Asia Pacific is a key region in the food processing & handling equipment market; it is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market in 2019



Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the food processing & handling equipment market in 2019. Global players are expanding their businesses in the Asia Pacific to cater to the increasing demand. The rapid economic growth, because of the rising development in countries such as China and India, is contributing to the growth of the food & beverage and consumer product industries. This growth is also attributed to factors such as the increasing demand for convenience food and the increasingly busy lifestyles of consumers. This, in turn, increases the demand for food processing and packaging machinery.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.4 Periodization Considered

1.5 Currency Considered

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakdown of Primaries

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions & Limitations

2.4.1 Assumptions

2.4.2 Limitations



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in the Food Processing & Handling Equipment Market

4.2 Food Processing & Handling Equipment Market, By Region

4.3 Food Processing & Handling Equipment Market, By Application

4.4 Asia Pacific: Food Processing & Handling Equipment Market, By End-Product Form & Country

4.5 Food Processing & Handling Equipment Market, By Key Subregional Markets



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Demand for Meat, Poultry, Bakery, Dairy, and Confectionery Products

5.2.1.2 Rise in Focus on Production and Operational Efficiency, Processing Time, and Quality of Food Products

5.2.1.3 Increase in Demand for Hygienic Food Packaging

5.2.1.4 Shift Toward Convenient Food Packaging

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Increasing Cost of Production Due to Rise in Energy and Labor Costs

5.2.2.2 Stringent Environmental Regulations

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growth in Investment Opportunities for the Development of New Food & Beverage Processing Technologies

5.2.3.2 Rise in Demand From Developing Countries Such as China and India

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Infrastructural Challenges in Developing Countries

5.2.4.2 Ensuring the Correct Mixture of Gases in Controlled Environment Packaging

5.3 Regulations of the Food Processing & Handling Equipment Market

5.3.1 Regulations of the Food Processing Equipment Market

5.3.2 Regulations of the Foodservice Equipment Market

5.3.3 Regulations of the Food Packaging Equipment Market

5.3.3.1 US

5.3.3.2 Europe



6 Food Processing & Handling Market, By Form

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Solid

6.1.1.1 Rising Consumption of Processed Foods is Driving the Solid Segment

6.1.2 Liquid

6.1.2.1 The Rising Consumption of Non-Alcoholic Beverages Due to Increasing Health-Consciousness is Projected to Increase the Equipment Investments

6.1.3 Semi-Solid

6.1.3.1 Increasing Preference for Semi-Solid Foods Such as Yogurt, Jellies, Pudding, and Spreads in the Regular Diet is Driving the Demand for the Semi-Solid Segment



7 Food Processing & Handling Equipment Market, By Equipment Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Food Processing Equipment, By Sub-Types

7.2.1 Pre-Processing Equipment

7.2.1.1 Sorting & Grading

7.2.1.1.1 Increasing Usage of Sorting Equipment to Reduce Labor Cost

7.2.1.2 Cutting, Peeling, Grinding, Slicing, and Washing

7.2.1.2.1 Rising Consumption of Processed Fruits and Vegetables

7.2.1.3 Mixing and Blending

7.2.1.3.1 High Consumption of Bakery and Confectionary in Developed Countries

7.2.2 Primary Processing Equipment

7.2.2.1 Forming Equipment

7.2.2.1.1 Rising Innovation to Provide Attractive Shaped Food Products to Attract Customers, Especially Children

7.2.2.2 Extruding Equipment

7.2.2.2.1 Rising Consumption of Extruded Snacks

7.2.2.3 Coating Equipment

7.2.2.3.1 Innovations in Terms of Taste are Increasing the Market Share of Coating Equipment

7.2.2.4 Drying, Cooling, and Freezing

7.2.2.4.1 Rising Usage of Dryers to Reduce Pellet Moisture, Which is Then Packaged for Later Production, Either By Air Puffing or Microwave Cooking

7.2.2.5 Thermal Equipment

7.2.2.5.1 The Rising Consumption of Processed Foods is Accelerating the Thermal Equipment Type Segment

7.2.2.6 Homogenizer

7.2.2.6.1 Rising Concerns of Consumers About the Shelf Life of Products are Accelerating the Homogenization Equipment Segment

7.2.2.7 Filters

7.2.2.7.1 Increasing Acceptance in the Non-Alcoholic Beverage Industry

7.2.2.8 Pressing

7.2.2.8.1 Transition of Using Machinery Instead of Manual Power for Pressing Grapes in Winemaking

7.3 Food Service Equipment

7.3.1 Cooking Equipment

7.3.1.1 Increasing Number of QSRs in Developing Countries

7.3.1.2 Storage and Refrigeration Equipment

7.3.1.2.1 Initiatives to Improve the Cold Chain Logistics in Developing Countries

7.3.1.3 Food Preparation Equipment

7.3.1.3.1 Rising Popularity of Buffet and Self-Service Custom

7.3.1.4 Warewashing Equipment

7.3.1.4.1 The Rising Labor Cost in Developed Economies is the Reason for Restaurant Owners to Install Washing Equipment

7.3.1.5 Serving Equipment

7.3.1.5.1 Increase Number of QSRs and Fast Food Joints are Accelerating the Serving Equipment Market Growth

7.4 Food Packaging Equipment

7.4.1.1 Form-Fill-Seal

7.4.1.1.1 The Rising Consumption of Confectionery Products is Accelerating the Demand for Form-Fill-Seal Equipment Type

7.4.1.2 Filling & Dosing

7.4.1.2.1 The Rising Consumption of Processed Foods is Accelerating the Solid Equipment Type Segment

7.4.1.3 Cartoning

7.4.1.3.1 Rising Demand for Protective Packaging of Food Products

7.4.1.4 Case Packing

7.4.1.4.1 The Rising Consumption of Processed Foods is Accelerating the Solid Equipment Type Segment

7.4.1.5 Wrapping & Bundling

7.4.1.5.1 Increasing Expectation of Consumers in Terms of External Looks of Products

7.4.1.6 Labeling & Coding

7.4.1.6.1 Increasing Brand Cautiousness Among Consumers

7.4.1.7 Inspecting, Detecting, and Check-Weighing Machines

7.4.1.7.1 The Rise in Imports and Exports of Food Products is Accelerating the Market Growth

7.4.1.8 Others

7.4.1.8.1 The Rising Demand for Packaging Machines Such as Palletizing, Capping, & Sealing Machines is Accelerating the Market Growth in the Other Food Packaging Equipment Category



8 Food Processing & Handling Equipment Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Bakery & Confectionery Products

8.2.1 The Changing Lifestyle and Increasing Demand for Bread & Bakery Products in the Asia Pacific Region are Driving the Food Processing and Handling Equipment Market

8.3 Meat & Poultry Products

8.3.1 The Meat & Poultry Segment in the Food Processing & Handling Equipment Market to Hold a Major Market Share Attributed to Increasing Innovations and Enhancements in the Meat & Poultry Equipment

8.4 Fish & Seafood Products

8.4.1 The Rising Consumer Demand and Increased Penetration in the Developing Countries Have Led to a Surge in Demand for Fish-Based and Seafood Products

8.5 Dairy Products

8.5.1 Advancements and Innovations in Dairy Equipment Due to the Growing Consumer Demand for Customized Products and Various Dairy and Dairy-Based Products to Drive the Market Growth

8.6 Alcoholic Beverages

8.6.1 Technological Advancements and Innovations in Craft Breweries are Rising Steadily Due to the Growing Consumer Demand for Customized Craft Beer and Related Products

8.7 Non-Alcoholic Beverages

8.7.1 Continuous Developments and New Product Launches in the Beverage Market are Driving the Growth of the Non-Alcoholic Beverage Processing Equipment Market

8.8 Others

8.8.1 Coating Equipment Such as Seasoning Systems Witnesses a High Demand Due to the Rapidly Growing Snacks Industry



9 Food Processing & Handling Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 Increased Number of Established Food Processors

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Rising Immigration is Increasing the Restaurant Business, Thus Driving the Service Equipment Market

9.2.3 Mexico

9.2.3.1 Increasing Imports of Bakery Products are Projected to Contribute to the Growth of the Domestic Bakery Industry, Which in Turn, Will Drive the Equipment Industry

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 The Rising Consumption of Frozen Food is Accelerating the Usage of Commercial Refrigerators and Cold Chain Logistics

9.3.2 France

9.3.2.1 Increasing Number of Fine Dining Restaurants Driving the Market for Food Service Equipment

9.3.3 UK

9.3.3.1 Rise in Number of Artisan Bakeries Anticipated to Accelerate the Food Processing Equipment Market

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 The Rising Ice Cream Industry is Anticipated to Accelerate the Dairy Processing Equipment Market Growth

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.5.1 The Increasing Import of Bakery Products is Expected to Propel the Domestic Bakery Industry, Which, in Turn, Will Drive the Equipment Industry

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.3.6.1 High Standards of Living and the Increasing Per Capita Consumption of Frozen Foods are the Driving Factors for the Market

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Improvement in the Living Standards, Rise in Income Levels, and Growth of Economies are Driving Factors in the Region

9.4.2 Australia & New Zealand

9.4.2.1 Increase in Acceptance Among Consumers for Half-Cooked Frozen Foods

9.4.3 China

9.4.3.1 Rise in Acceptance of Western Cuisines and Food Habits

9.4.4 India

9.4.4.1 Rise in Popularity of QSR Among Youth Populace

9.4.5 Japan

9.4.5.1 Availability of Advanced Machinery and Strong Cold Chain Logistics Infrastructure

9.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.4.6.1 Increase in Tourism Leading to a Rise in Consumption of Food Products in This Region

9.5 Rest of the World (RoW)

9.5.1 Middle East & Africa

9.5.1.1 Increasing Consumption of Processed Meat Products

9.5.2 South America

9.5.2.1 Increasing Export of Meat Products is Projected to Drive the Domestic Meat Processing Industry, Which in Turn, Will Increase the Demand for Refrigeration and Processing Equipment



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.2.1 Dynamic Differentiators

10.2.2 Innovators

10.2.3 Visionary Leaders

10.2.4 Emerging Companies

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 New Product Launches

10.3.2 Expansions & Investments

10.3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.3.4 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, and Agreements



11 Company Profiles

11.1 GEA Group

11.1.1 Business Overview

11.1.2 Products Offered

11.1.3 Recent Developments

11.1.4 SWOT Analysis

11.2 Buhler AG

11.3 Alfa Laval

11.4 JBT Corporation

11.5 SPX FLOW

11.6 Robert Bosch

11.7 IMA Group

11.8 Multivac

11.9 Krones Group

11.10 Tetra Laval International S.A.

11.11 Middleby Corporation

11.12 Dover Corporation

11.13 Ali Group S.R.L.

11.14 Electrolux

11.15 Hoshizaki



