Global Super Absorbent Polymers (SAP) Market 2019-2024: Agriculture Application Segment Projected to Grow at the Highest CAGR

The super absorbent polymers market is projected to grow from USD 9.0 billion in 2019 to USD 12.9 billion by 2024.

The increased demand for SAP in applications such as personal hygiene, agriculture, medical, and industrial is expected to drive the growth of the superabsorbent polymers market across the globe. The growing population, increasing demand for fluffless personal hygiene products, focus on effective irrigation management, and adoption of eco-friendly products act as drivers for the growth of the SAP market.

The companies profiled in this market research report include Nippon Shokubai (Japan), BASF (Germany), Evonik (Germany), Sumitomo (Japan), LG Chem (South Korea), SDP Global (Japan), Formosa (Taiwan), Yixing Danson (China), Satellite Science & Technology Co., Ltd.(China), and Kao Corporation (Japan).

The agriculture application segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024.



Among the applications, the production technology segment of the superabsorbent polymers market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value. SAP is used to improve soil fertility, prevent erosion, and provide nutrients by increasing the water holding capacity, permeability, and reducing the evaporation and infiltration rates. The three most common factors of soil condition that hamper the growth of plant and crop yield are low water retention ability, high evapotranspiration rate, and soil moisture leaching.

Along with these factors, some other factors such as overuse of synthetic fertilizers & pesticides, improper irrigation practices, unforeseen drought conditions, degradation, and salination affect soil & plant and can result in the permanent damage of soil. Advantages of using SAP in agriculture fields are improved soil quality, water preservation, seedling development, increased seed sprouting, and resistance to drought stress.



The polyacrylate/polyacrylamide copolymer segment is estimated to be the largest type during the forecast period.



Based on type, the polyacrylate/polyacrylamide segment is estimated to lead the superabsorbent polymers market between 2019 and 2024. Polyacrylamide is one of the most commonly used SAP for agriculture, horticulture, and gardening purposes. The properties such as soil stabilization and flocculation of suspended particles to improve the runoff water, limit surface sealing, increase infiltration rate made polyacrylamides as widely accepted super absorbent polymer.

Some of the common applications of polyacrylamide copolymer are rain-fed agriculture, sprinkler irrigation, and highway cuts. It is highly cost-effective on the part of furrow irrigation systems, where it can be applied at a lower rate. It can also be used in other applications such as food packaging, adhesives, coatings, and paper manufacturing.



The super absorbent polymers market in APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The APAC super absorbent polymers market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2019 and 2024. Growing population, increasing industrialization, economic development, and biodiversity are the key factors attributed to the growth of the SAP market in APAC.

The demand for diapers is very high in APAC owing to its large population. Agriculture is one of the biggest sectors in the region. Availability of freshwater is a serious issue in the region due to increased environmental deterioration, high soil erosion, occasional floods, increase in pollution level, and others. This is expected to increase the consumption of super absorbent polymers in the agriculture application.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Super Absorbent Polymers Market

4.2 APAC Super Absorbent Polymers Market, By Application and Country

4.3 Super Absorbent Polymers Market, By Key Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growth of the Global Population

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Fluffless Diapers

5.2.1.3 Focus on the Effective Management of Irrigation Water

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Matured Market for Diapers in Developed Economies

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Development of Bio-Based Super Absorbent Polymers

5.2.3.2 High Growth Potential of Super Absorbent Polymers-Based Personal Hygiene Products in Developing Economies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Volatile Prices of Raw Materials

5.2.4.2 Difficulty in the Disposal of Non-Biodegradable Super Absorbent Polymers

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.4.1 Population Growth



6 Super Absorbent Polymers Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Sodium Polyacrylate

6.2.1 High Water Absorbing Ability of Sodium Polyacrylate is Driving Its Demand

6.3 Polyacrylate/Polyacrylamide Copolymer

6.3.1 Increasing Use of Polyacrylamide Copolymer in Various Applications is Fueling the Growth of the Market

6.4 Others



7 Super Absorbent Polymers Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Personal Hygiene

7.2.1 Growth of the Global Population is Resulting in the Demand for Super Absorbent Polymers in This Application

7.3 Agriculture

7.3.1 Improved Fertility and Water Holding Capacity of Soil Due to Super Absorbent Polymers is Expected to Drive the Market in This Application Segment 48

7.4 Medical

7.4.1 High Absorbency and Water Retention Properties of Super Absorbent Polymers are Increasing Its Demand in Medical Applications

7.5 Industrial

7.5.1 Minimum Waste Volume and Reduced Cost of Waste Transportation are Fueling the Market in This Segment

7.6 Others



8 Super Absorbent Polymers Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.1.1 The Declining Birth Rate is Expected to Hamper the Growth of the Super Absorbent Polymers Market During the Forecast Period

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.2.1 Growing Geriatric Population is Driving the Demand for Super Absorbent Polymers in the Country

8.3 APAC

8.3.1 China

8.3.1.1 Rising Population and Industrialization are Likely to Drive the Super Absorbent Polymers Market

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.2.1 The Geriatric Population of Japan is Boosting the Demand for Super Absorbent Polymers in the Personal Hygiene Application

8.3.3 India

8.3.3.1 The Large Agriculture Sector is Propelling the Demand for Super Absorbent Polymers in the Country

8.3.4 South Korea

8.3.4.1 The Introduction of Innovative Technologies for the Development of the Country's Agriculture Industry is Facilitating the Market Growth

8.3.5 Indonesia

8.3.5.1 Rising Birth Rate and Improved Living Standard are Fueling the Demand for Super Absorbent Polymers

8.3.6 Rest of APAC

8.4 Europe

8.4.1 Germany

8.4.1.1 Growing Geriatric Population is Boosting the Demand for Super Absorbent Polymers in the Country

8.4.2 France

8.4.2.1 Increased Awareness Among the Population About Personal Hygiene Products is Driving the Super Absorbent Polymers Market

8.4.3 UK

8.4.3.1 The Increasing Demand From the Domestic Market and Strong Competition Between Companies Will Increase the Demand for Super Absorbent Polymers

8.4.4 Russia

8.4.4.1 Increasing Penetration of Personal Hygiene Products is Propelling the Demand for Super Absorbent Polymers

8.4.5 Turkey

8.4.5.1 Population Growth and Increasing Awareness of Personal Hygiene Products are Driving the Market in Turkey

8.4.6 Rest of Europe

8.5 Middle East & Africa

8.5.1 South Africa

8.5.1.1 Increasing Birth Rate and Growing Agriculture Industry are Expected to Drive the Market in South Africa

8.5.2 UAE

8.5.2.1 Increasing Awareness on Personal Hygiene and Rising Water Scarcity is Likely to Drive the Super Absorbent Polymers Market

8.5.3 Egypt

8.5.3.1 Growing Industrialization is Likely to Lead to the Growth of the Super Absorbent Polymers Market

8.5.4 Saudi Arabia

8.5.4.1 Increasing Awareness Regarding Health & Hygiene and Water Scarcity are Driving the Demand for Super Absorbent Polymers

8.5.5 Rest of the Middle East & Africa

8.6 Latin America

8.6.1 Mexico

8.6.1.1 Personal Hygiene is the Largest Application of Super Absorbent Polymers in the Country

8.6.2 Brazil

8.6.2.1 The Growing Population is Likely to Boost the Market Growth During the Forecast Period

8.6.3 Rest of Latin America



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

9.2.1 Visionary Leaders

9.2.2 Innovators

9.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

9.2.4 Emerging Companies

9.2.5 Strength of Product Portfolio

9.2.6 Business Strategy Excellence

9.3 Competitive Scenario

9.3.1 Investment & Expansion

9.3.2 New Product Launch



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Nippon Shokubai

10.1.1 Business Overview

10.1.2 Products Offered

10.1.3 Recent Developments

10.1.4 SWOT Analysis

10.2 BASF

10.3 Evonik

10.4 Sumitomo Seika

10.5 LG Chem

10.6 SDP Global (Sanyo Chemical Industries)

10.7 Formosa Plastics Corp.

10.8 Yixing Danson Technology

10.9 Satellite Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

10.10 KAO Corporation

10.11 Other Companies

10.11.1 High Smart Commodity Co. Ltd.

10.11.2 Xitao Polymer Co. Ltd.

10.11.3 Soco

10.11.4 Chinafloc

10.11.5 Acuro Organics Limited

10.11.6 Songwon Industrial



