Guard Dog Provides Details Regarding July 8, 2019 Starsona Webinar and Other Developments

/EIN News/ -- BOULDER CITY, Nev., July 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Guard Dog, Inc. (PINKSHEETS: GRDO), is pleased to provide the details of the webinar on July 8, 2019, presented by Guard Dog CEO, George Sharp, and Starsona CEO, Peter Karpas. The webinar is intended to introduce Starsona to Guard Dog shareholders, funders and other members of the public. Interested parties should pre-register at the registration page found at the URL “ https://bit.ly/2RRZCEe ” and then by clicking on the REGISTER NOW button found on the bottom-right of that page. A confirmation email with presentation day instructions will then be forwarded to the registered party’s Inbox. The presentation will commence at 1:00 p.m. EDT or 10:00 a.m. PDT. Questions may be submitted to the moderators through the online chat, but only selected ones will receive a response during the presentation.



On July 3, 2019, Starsona added former baseball great, Pete Rose, to its galaxy of stars. Mr. Rose is now available for shout-outs through the Starsona platform at www.Starsona.com or the Starsona app.

Guard Dog has retained Washington, D.C. law firm, Culhane Meadows, PLLC, to be its new securities counsel. The firm will begin the application process with the SEC seeking approval for funding under Regulation A+.

Securities counsel is also preparing the necessary documents to apply to FINRA and the Nevada Secretary of State to change the corporate name of GRDO to Forwardly, Inc. A new symbol and CUSIP number will also be sought.

About Starsona Inc.

Starsona, is an application development company with over twenty colleagues who are supported by a strong advisory team working towards developing and marketing the company’s flagship product. The company is headed by CEO, Peter Karpas, who has held top-level executive positions at Intuit, Inc., and at PayPal Holdings, Inc. while it was part of eBay, Inc.

About Guard Dog, Inc.

Guard Dog is an opportunity investor seeking to finance fresh ideas. The company is headed by George Sharp, a longtime whistleblower and advocate against microcap fraud. In addition to consulting to public companies, attorneys and those associated with the financial markets, Mr. Sharp is a former consultant to OTC Markets Group, Inc.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

CONTACT:

Guard Dog, Inc.

1022 Nevada Highway

Boulder City, NV 89005

702-840-4433

