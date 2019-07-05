Eseye, MTN and SolarNow to present the easiest way to deploy cellular IoT at Amazon Web Services (AWS) Summit

The Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cape Town summit (https://amzn.to/2xsRa58) will showcase the rewards that innovation and investment in IoT, hyperscale cloud and associated industry products are delivering. The Summit will take place on 11 July at the International Convention Centre in Cape Town, and will feature global IoT cellular connectivity specialists Eseye (https://www.Eseye.com/). Supported by MTN, and joined by SolarNow, Eseye will present as part of the ‘Modernizing Your Business’ stream, providing insights into the latest, simplest way IoT devices can be deployed onto AWS.

Eseye’s team, led by co-founder Paul Marshall, will be joined on stage at the summit by Herman Dijkslag, SolarNow’s Product Development Manager, to demonstrate how a new and advanced use of cellular for AWS is disrupting IoT’s traditional deployment models. Together, the team will demonstrate one of the most advanced and simplified cellular IoT use cases in the field today. Jeremy Potgieter, Regional Head: SADC, Eseye says: “If you are considering an IoT project this is your opportunity to see a real-life example of Eseye’s single global AnyNet Secure SIM for AWS in action. And how, with SolarNow, IoT is becoming easier and driving better insights into customer device usage, prolonging device lifecycle and improving business performance.”

During the SolarNow session Paul Marshall will launch Eseye’s newest product, the AnyNet IRIS, a gateway App for AWS services to go live on 1 August. The new App is an administration tool that is designed to enhance the user experience and work with the upgraded AnyNet Secure for AWS IoT global cellular solution. “AnyNet IRIS transforms the way our AWS Marketplace integration installs, from a run once script to a clear graphical interface that enables customers to select the features they want and to add services as they are needed or become available. AnyNet IRIS also provides a new level of user experience with a view of connectivity performance without having to right a line of code,” says David Thompson, Eseye’s Marketing Director.

He says that the AnyNet IRIS App has a new range of features for AWS customers that are accessed directly on their AWS Marketplace account: “These include a simplified launch process, enhanced visibility of the IoT estate through an action audit log and customer App update notifications.” This launch is version one of the App, with a version two planned for later in the year, with more features added.

In a joint IoT announcement at Mobile World Congress earlier this year, MTN and Eseye, aligned with the AnyNet Federation in support of significant global growth of cellular services onto AWS Cloud. “We are partnering with MTN and look forward to collaborating at the Summit and offering advice to customers who want to learn how to deliver African regional and global IoT deployments onto AWS cloud services,’ says Potgieter.

To mark the event, applications are being invited for a limited number of cellular IoT developer kits worth $130 USD each. These are a great way to experiment with technology for an upcoming IoT project and applications in person at the AWS Summit on stand #G7, or on line: https://www.Eseye.com/AWS-Summit-cape-town/

Tickets for the AWS Cape Town Summit are free but must be registered in advance here (https://amzn.to/2xsRa58).

Join Eseye for the SolarNow presentation as part of the ‘Modernizing Your Business’ stream at 16:45 PM in room 2.4 – 2. Read the SolarNow case study (http://bit.ly/2FQQxqw) in advance.

Visit Eseye at stand #G7.

Pre-register for AnyNet IRIS at www.Eseye.com/AnyNet-IRIS-launch.

About Eseye: Eseye (https://www.Eseye.com/) is a global provider of highly managed global IoT cellular services, working exclusively with companies deploying IoT devices. Eseye is an AWS Advanced Technology Partner for IoT, winners of the 2017 Frost & Sullivan Product Leadership Award; joint-winners of the 2018 GSMA GLOMO Award for Outstanding Contribution to UN Sustainable Development Goals, recognised in the 2016/17/18 Gartner Magic Quadrants for M2M; holds ISO 27001 accreditation. www.Eseye.com / marekting@eseye.com

About MTN: Launched in 1994, the MTN Group (https://www.MTN.com/) is a leading emerging market operator, connecting more than 200 million subscribers in 21 countries in Africa and the Middle East. The MTN Group is listed on the JSE Securities Exchange in South Africa under the share code: “MTN”. MTN is pursuing its BRIGHT strategy with a major focus on growth in its data, financial services and digital businesses.



