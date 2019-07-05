Gojoy CEO Steven Lin to Appear Live on Cheddar TV to Showcase Incredible Growth of Its E-Commerce Platform

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, July 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gojoy.com , the online marketplace offering users hourly cash rewards through its digital asset Joy Coin, today announces its CEO Steven Lin is scheduled to appear live on Cheddar TV to discuss the tremendous growth seen with its e-commerce platform on Friday, July 5 at 11:15am PST.



Lin will showcase the Gojoy platform and discuss its incredible growth as well as its impact on the China market. Since its launch six months ago, Gojoy has experienced significant company growth and has generated over $12 million and shared over $2.7 million with thousands of families shopping on Gojoy. With 50 percent savings on similar products offered through Amazon and Alibaba, and passive income generated by hourly cash streams via Joy Coin, Gojoy has been attracting thousands of busy moms in China and in turn creating unyielding customer loyalty and stickiness.

“Gojoy is revolutionizing the e-commerce industry. We are honored to be a part of this movement where technology and blockchain are being implemented to create wealth for families with low-fixed incomes while providing quality products and cash rewards to our customers. We are excited to share Gojoy with the world,” said Lin.

Viewers can tune into the Cheddar news segment by live streaming on Cheddar’s website or downloading the Cheddar app in the Apple Store or Google Play .

Cheddar is the leading post-cable, live-streaming video news network focused on covering the most innovative executives, founders, products and technologies transforming our lives and economy.

Gojoy is currently available in China with plans to further expand its footprint in Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chinese cities. Download Gojoy on WeChat or visit the mobile browser to begin shopping and earning cash rewards. Follow Gojoy on Twitter for the latest updates @ShopGojoy .

About Gojoy:

Gojoy is the only marketplace where every vendor and shopper share in the profits of each purchase, on the hour, every hour. Using blockchain technology, Gojoy created Joy Coin, a digital asset earned by shoppers with each purchase, which can be used to make purchases on Gojoy, redeemed as cash or invested on the CBX exchange .

Launched in December 2018, Gojoy continues to triple its membership each month with over $2.7 million distributed to its shopper community. Gojoy is headquartered in Silicon Valley and is available in China. For more information visit: https://gojoy.com/en/ .

