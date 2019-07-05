Guidance on bees and pesticides: work plan published

EFSA has outlined how it plans to review its guidance on the risk assessment of pesticides and bees in the EU. As the outline shows, stakeholders and pesticide experts from Member States will be consulted regularly throughout the process.

The first consultation begins later this month, when stakeholders and Member State representatives will be asked for their views on the current guidance document.

Stakeholder feedback will be provided by a consultation group, comprising representatives of EFSA’s different stakeholder communities, that has been set up to support the revision of the guidance. Member States will be consulted through EFSA’s existing Pesticides Steering Network.

Gathering views on the existing guidance, published in 2013, is an important first step in EFSA’s review as highlighted in the mandate received from the European Commission. When the feedback has been gathered and analysed, EFSA’s scientific working group will begin its review.

A full public consultation and workshop will take place when the document has been drafted.