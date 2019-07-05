Global Male Toiletries Market to Reach $30 Billion by 2024 - Facebook, Snapchat and Instagram has Increased the Societal Pressure for Looking Well-Groomed

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Male Toiletries Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global male toiletries market was worth US$ 25 Billion in 2018. The market is further projected to reach a value of around US$ 30 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2019-2024.



Earlier, most men used to follow a minimal grooming routine and were largely dependent on female toiletries. However, the male grooming patterns have changed over the past few years which has increased beauty and image consciousness among them. Owing to this, they are now willing to expend money on various toiletry products such as facial cleansers, exfoliators, anti-aging creams and sunscreens.



This report provides a deep insight into the global male toiletries market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



Market Drivers



The increasing number of metrosexual men, who spend a significant amount of time and money on their personal grooming, clothes and beauty treatments, in confluence with celebrity endorsement of male grooming products has strengthened the growth of the market.



In order to expand their consumer-base, some manufacturers are introducing a range of toiletries for men such as moisturizers, facewashes, anti-ageing creams and skin-lightening creams. Apart from this, a rise in the number of men's salon have also contributed to the demand for male toiletries.



Rising penetration of internet facilities along with the introduction of online shopping has been proactive in boosting the growth of the market. Online shopping offers a hassle-free experience to consumers due to advantages such as free-shipping method and easy return policies.



Growing popularity of social media platforms, such as Facebook, Snapchat and Instagram, has increased the societal pressure for looking well-groomed all the time which, in turn, is propelling the sales of male toiletries.



Breakup by Type



On the basis of types, the global male toiletries market has been bifurcated into mass and premium products. At present, mass products are widely preferred across the globe as they are relatively cheaper than premium products.



Breakup by Product



Based on products, the market has been segregated into deodorants, hair care products, skin care products and shower products. Amongst these, deodorants account for the majority of the market share.



Breakup by Distribution Channel



Supermarkets and hypermarkets represent the dominant distribution channels as they provide convenience to the consumers by offering a wide variety of products from different brands. Other distribution channels include pharmacies, specialty stores and departmental stores.



Regional Insights



On a geographical front, North America enjoys the leading position in the market due to the rising metrosexual trend in the region. Other regions include Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.



Competitive Landscape



The market is highly fragmented in nature with the presence of several small and large manufacturers. Nonetheless, with the influx of private labels in the market, regional players are now finding it increasingly tough to compete against one another. Some of the key players operating in the market are:



Beiersdorf

L'Oreal

Protector & Gamble (P&G)

Shiseido

Unilever

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

COTY Inc.

Molton Brown

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Male Toiletries Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product

5.4 Market Breakup by Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Strengths

5.8.3 Weaknesses

5.8.4 Opportunities

5.8.5 Threats

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Research and Development

5.9.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.9.4 Manufacturing

5.9.5 Marketing

5.9.6 Distribution

5.9.7 End-Use

5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.10.4 Degree of Competition

5.10.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.10.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.11 Price Analysis

5.11.1 Key Price Indicators

5.11.2 Margin Analysis



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Deodorants

6.2 Hair Care Products

6.3 Skin Care Products

6.4 Shower Products



7 Market Breakup by Type

7.1 Mass Products

7.2 Premium Products



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

8.2 Pharmacies

8.3 Speciality Stores

8.4 Departmental Stores

8.5 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia-Pacific

9.4 Latin America

9.5 Middle East and Africa



10 Male Toiletries Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Raw Material Requirements

10.3 Manufacturing Process

10.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players

11.3 Profiles of Key Players

11.3.1 Beiersdorf

11.3.2 L'Oreal

11.3.3 Protector & Gamble (P&G)

11.3.4 Shiseido

11.3.5 Unilever

11.3.6 The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

11.3.7 COTY Inc.

11.3.8 Molton Brown



