Cabo Verde National Day Statement (by Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State)

By Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I send my best wishes to the Government and people of Cabo Verde as you celebrate 44 years of independence on July 5.

The United States is proud to celebrate over 200 years of bilateral engagement since we established our first consulate in sub-Saharan Africa in Cabo Verde in 1818. For two centuries, we have celebrated a shared history marked by a commitment to democratic values, free trade, maritime security, and economic prosperity. We commend Cabo Verde for your economic development over the last decade.

Cabo Verde remains a model for success in the region. The United States celebrates with all Cabo Verdeans as you observe your 44th National Day.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.