Global Osteoporosis Market & Drug Outlook 2017-2027: Current Market Leader Prolia Will Make Way for New Anabolic Therapies
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Osteoporosis: Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Despite being a market currently monopolized by generics, osteoporosis is expected to undergo substantial change between 2017 and 2027. Clear changes are already being seen with the recent launch of Radius Health's Tymlos (abaloparatide) in the US in 2017.
Anabolic agents are likely to further revolutionize the market with the arrival of a novel sclerostin inhibitor, Evenity (romosozumab), and teriparatide biosimilars. This diversification of the anabolic offering will increase competition in this space, driving down high price tags and potentially bolstering the use of these therapies up the treatment paradigm.
The launch of Evenity will keep Amgen a key player in the osteoporosis market as they lose patent protection of current market leading therapy, Prolia (denosumab). The arrival of new anabolic agents and the loss of patent protection for key branded therapies will shape the osteoporosis market over the forecast period. However, poor diagnosis rates, badly perceived drug side effects, and low compliance rates will continue to prove major barriers to growth over the next 10 years.
Key Questions Answered
- What are the key osteoporosis treatments in 2017?
- When will the late stage pipeline products launch, and how will it affect drug sales and the overall osteoporosis market in the 7MM?
- Which unmet needs will remain unaddressed in the forecast period and what opportunities remain for pharmaceutical companies?
Scope
- Overview of osteoporosis, including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and disease management.
- Annualized osteoporosis therapeutics market revenue, cost of therapy per patient, and treatment usage patterns in four patient segments (postmenopausal, male, glucocorticoid-induced and osteopenia) forecast from 2017 to 2027.
- Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping and implications for the osteoporosis therapeutics market
- Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data assessing emerging trends and mechanisms of action under development for osteoporosis therapy. The most promising candidates in Phase III development are profiled.
- Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global osteoporosis therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.
Companies Mentioned
- Allergan
- Amgen
- Astellas Pharma
- AstraZeneca
- Azelon Pharmaceuticals
- Daiichi Sankyo
- Eli Lilly
- Entera Bio
- F. Hoffman-La Roche
- Gedeon Richter
- Merck & Co
- Mereo Biopharma
- Mochida Pharmaceutical
- Novartis
- Ono Pharmaceutical
- Pfizer
- Radius Health
- Stada Arzneimittel
- Stelis Biopharma
- Teijin Pharma
- UCB
- Unigene
Key Topics Covered
1 Table of Contents
2 Osteoporosis: Executive Summary
2.1 Sales for Osteoporosis by Region, 2017-2027
2.2 Anabolic Therapy Will Be the Product of Choice for Future Players
2.3 Low Diagnosis Rates and Compliance Leave Key Unmet Needs in the Osteoporosis Market
2.4 Current Market Leader Prolia Will Make Way for New Anabolic Therapies
2.5 Biosimilars Will Dominate the Market in 2027
2.6 What Do Physicians Think?
3 Introduction
3.1 Catalyst
3.2 Related Reports
4 Disease Overview
4.1 Etiology and Pathophysiology
4.1.1 Etiology
4.1.2 Pathophysiology
4.2 Classification
4.3 Symptoms
4.4 Prognosis
4.5 Quality of Life
5 Epidemiology
5.1 Disease Background
5.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities
5.3 Global and Historical Trends
5.4 Forecast Methodology
5.4.1 Sources
5.4.2 Forecast Assumptions
5.5 Epidemiological Forecast for Osteoporosis (2017-2027)
5.5.1 Total Prevalent Cases of Osteoporosis
5.5.2 Age-Specific Total Prevalent Cases of Osteoporosis
5.5.3 Sex-Specific Total Prevalent Cases of Osteoporosis
5.5.4 Total Prevalent Cases of Osteoporosis by Primary and Secondary Osteoporosis
5.5.5 Total Prevalent Cases of Primary Osteoporosis by Type
5.5.6 Total Prevalent Cases of Osteoporosis Secondary to Glucocorticoid Use
5.5.7 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Osteoporosis
5.5.8 Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Osteoporosis
5.5.9 Sex-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Osteoporosis
5.5.10 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Osteoporosis by Primary and Secondary Osteoporosis
5.5.11 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Primary Osteoporosis by Type
5.5.12 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Osteoporosis Secondary to Glucocorticoid Use
5.5.13 Total Prevalent Cases and Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Osteopenia
5.6 Discussion
5.6.1 Epidemiological Forecast Insight
5.6.2 Limitations of the Analysis
5.6.3 Strengths of the Analysis
6 Disease Management
6.1 Diagnosis Overview
6.2 Treatment Overview
6.2.1 Treatment Guidelines
6.2.2 Disease Management
6.3 US
6.4 5EU
6.5 Japan
7 Competitive Assessment
7.1 Overview
7.2 Bisphosphates
7.2.1 Overview
7.2.2 Efficacy
7.2.3 Safety
7.2.4 SWOT Analysis
7.2.5 Forecast
7.3 Prolia (Denosumab)
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Efficacy
7.3.3 Safety
7.3.4 SWOT Analysis
7.3.5 Forecast
7.4 Parathyroid Hormones
7.4.1 Forteo (Teriparatide)
7.4.2 Tymlos (Abaloparatide)
7.5 SERMs
7.5.1 Evista (Raloxifene Hydrochloride) and Generics
7.5.2 Viviant (Bazedoxifene)
7.5.3 Duavee (Bazedoxifene Acetate + Conjugated Estrogens)
7.6 Other Therapies for the Treatment of Osteoporosis
7.6.1 Miacalcin/Fortical (Salmon Calcitonin)
7.6.2 Protelos and Generics (Strontium Ranelate)
7.6.3 Estrogen/Hormone Replacement Therapies
8 Opportunity Analysis and Unmet Needs
8.1 Overview
8.2 Earlier Disease Detection and Treatment
8.2.1 Unmet Need
8.3 Improved Compliance
8.3.1 Unmet Need
8.3.2 Gap Analysis
8.3.3 Opportunity
8.4 Improved Safety Profile of Long-Term Treatments
8.4.1 Unmet Need
8.4.2 Gap Analysis
8.4.3 Opportunity
8.5 Therapies that Stimulate Bone Formation
8.5.1 Unmet Need
8.5.2 Gap Analysis
8.5.3 Opportunity
9 Pipeline Assessment
9.1 Overview
9.2 Promising Drugs in Clinical Development
9.2.1 Evenity (Romosozumab)
9.3 Other Drugs in Development
9.4 Biosimilars
9.4.1 Teriparatide Biosimilars
9.4.2 Denosumab Biosimilars
10 Current and Future Players
10.1 Overview
10.2 Trends in Corporate Strategy
10.3 Company Profiles
10.3.1 Amgen
10.3.2 Eli Lilly
10.3.3 Radius Health
10.3.4 UCB
11 Market Outlook
11.1 Global Markets
11.1.1 Forecast
11.1.2 Drivers and Barriers - Global Issues
11.2 US
11.2.1 Forecast
11.2.2 Key Events
11.2.3 Drivers and Barriers
11.3 5EU
11.4 Japan
12 Appendix
12.1 Bibliography
12.2 Abbreviations
12.3 Methodology
12.3.1 Forecasting Methodology
12.3.2 Diagnosed Patients
12.3.3 Percent Drug-Treated Patients
12.3.4 Drugs Included in Each Therapeutic Class
12.3.5 Launch and Patent Expiry Dates
12.3.6 General Pricing Assumptions
12.3.7 Individual Drug Assumptions
12.3.8 Generic Erosion
12.3.9 Pricing of Pipeline Agents
12.4 Primary Research
12.4.1 KOLs
12.4.2 Primary Research - Prescriber Survey
12.5 About the Authors
12.5.1 Analyst
12.5.2 Therapy Area Director
12.5.3 Epidemiologist
12.5.4 Managing Epidemiologist
12.5.5 Global Director of Therapy Analysis and Epidemiology
12.5.6 Global Head and EVP of Healthcare Operations and Strategy
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/44u4fp
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Endocrine and Metabolic Disorders Drugs, Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.