Former Angolan UN ambassador praises president's work

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 5 - The Former Angolan ambassador to the United Nations, Ismael Gaspar Martins, praised on Wednesday the good work that has been done by the country's president, João Lourenço, since he took up the helm of the nation in 2017.,

The former diplomat, who was born in Luanda in January 12 of 1940, was Angola’s Permanent representative to the UN from 2001 to 2018, until being appointed non executive director of the Angolan Sovereign Fund.

Ismael Martins, who was speaking to private radio station “Rádio Mais”, said the president brought the reforms and is carrying out reforms in the right moment.

“The way Angola starts being seen, not only for us, even abroad, is a clear indication that the policies and reforms, which have been carried out can produce right results”, underlined the official.

During his political and professional trajectory Ismael Martins has occupied several positions, such as governor of Angola National Bank (1975-1976), Finance minister (1977-1982), Trade minister (1982-1987) and executive director of the African Development Bank in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire (1989-1995).

