Global Lorlatinib (Pfizer) Drug Outlook to 2026: An Orally Administered Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) and ROS1 Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor (TKI) with Potential Antineoplastic Activity

Lorlatinib is an orally administered anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) and ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) with potential antineoplastic activity.



Genetic alterations to ROS1 and ALK contribute to tumor cell proliferation and survival, and are among the key drivers of tumor development in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Kinase inhibition through lorlatinib administration leads to disruption of ALK- and ROS1-mediated signaling, and inhibits the growth of tumor cells with ALK and ROS1 overexpression.



Early-phase results have demonstrated promising overall response rates in both ALK rearrangement- and ROS1-positive patients, and Pfizer has filed for early approval in the US, Japan, and EU. The drug is also in Phase III development for use in first-line ALK rearrangement-positive NSCLC in a head-to-head trial with Xalkori (crizotinib; Pfizer/Merck KGaA), the historical standard of care in this setting. If results are positive, lorlatinib should be able to capture a sizable portion of the market share, although Alecensa (alectinib; Roche/Chugai) and Zykadia (ceritinib; Novartis) will be significant barriers to market entry.



Key Topics Covered



Drug Overview Product Profiles lorlatinib: Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)

List of Figures

Figure 1: The authors drug assessment summary for lorlatinib in non-small cell lung cancer

Figure 2: Lorlatinib sales for NSCLC across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26

Figure 3: Lorlatinib for non-small cell lung cancer - SWOT analysis



LIST OF TABLES

Table 1: Lorlatinib drug profile

Table 2: Lorlatinib pivotal trial data in non-small cell lung cancer

Table 3: Lorlatinib sales for NSCLC across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country ($m), 2017-26

Table 4: Lorlatinib patient numbers for NSCLC across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26



