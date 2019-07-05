Global Stem Cell Therapy Market Is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of +12% by 2025 Top Companies are Anterogen Co. Ltd., Pharmicell Co, Ltd., Holostem Terapie Avanzate Srl, JCR Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd., Osiris Therapeutics, Inc

/EIN News/ -- PUNE, India, July 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Stem Cell Therapy Industry was valued at USD 105.24 Million in the year 2017. Global Stem Cell Therapy Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.33% from 2019 to reach USD 266.72 Million by the year 2025. North America region holds the highest Industry share in 2017 and the Industry is also considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecast period. At a country level, the U.S. is projected to grow strongly in the coming years. The growth is attributed to the presence of key Industry players, growing awareness of the stem cell usage in the various application in disorders such as central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, metabolic, eye, and immune system.



Stem Cell Therapy Industry on the basis of various application, the autologous stem cell therapy is further subcategorized into cardiovascular diseases, wounds, and injuries, gastrointestinal diseases. The allogeneic stem cell therapy segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR till 2025. This growth is attributed to the growing usage of the allogeneic stem cell therapy products along with its broad therapeutic uses.

Major market Stem Cell Therapy Industry are Medipost Co. Ltd., Anterogen Co. Ltd., Pharmicell Co., Ltd., Holostem Terapie Avanzate Srl, JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., Nuvasive, Inc., RTI Surgical, Inc., and other 10 companies information is provided in research report. Organic growth techniques such as expanding global presence along with increasing research and development activities to address the changing demand of the healthcare industry were few techniques adopted by most of Tier 1 and Tier 2 manufacturers in recent years.

Stem Cell Therapys Market Segmentation:

By Type

• Allogeneic Stem Cell Therapy Industry, By Application

o Musculoskeletal Disorders

o Wounds and Injuries

o Surgeries

o Acute Graft-Versus-Host Disease (AGVHD)

• Autologous Stem Cell Therapy Industry, By Application

o Wounds and Injuries

o Cardiovascular Diseases

o Gastrointestinal Diseases

By Cell Source

• Adipose Tissue-Derived Mesenchymal Stem Cells

• Bone Marrow-Derived Mesenchymal Stem Cells

• Cord Blood/Embryonic Stem Cells

By Application

• Musculoskeletal Disorders

• Wounds and Injuries

• Cardiovascular Diseases

• Surgeries

• Gastrointestinal Diseases

