Global Sugar Market Volume to Grow from 187.9M Tons in 2018 to 199.6M Tons by 2024 - Market Growth is Anticipated to Continue in the Long Term

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sugar Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global sugar market reached a volume of 187.9 Million Tons in 2018. The market is further projected to reach 199.6 Million Tons by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of nearly 1% during 2019-2024.



This report provides a deep insight into the global sugar market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



The report also provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up a sugar manufacturing plant. The study analyses the processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc.



Market Drivers



As compared to its substitutes, sugar is more economical and easily available It is consumed across all socioeconomic age groups and is easily obtainable across the globe in a variety of retails formats viz. convenience stores, departmental stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, etc.



The global food and beverage industry is relatively immune to any downturns caused by economic fluctuations. As a result, the sector has witnessed a constant growth over the past few years. Currently, the food and beverage sector is a major driver of sugar consumption and is expected to create a positive impact on the sugar industry. Moreover, the market growth is anticipated to continue in the long term.



Sugar finds numerous applications in the pharmaceutical and skincare industry. In the pharmaceutical sector, it is included in the preparation of antibiotics and cough syrups, on the other hand, in the skincare sector, sugar is used in the manufacturing of scrubs owing to its exfoliating properties.



Although the sugar market remains saturated in developed economies, such as North America and Western Europe, it is showing a promising growth in the emerging regions. Driven by rising disposable incomes, urbanisation and changing food habits, the demand for sugar-based products in developing markets, such as India, China and Middle East, is showing a strong growth.



Majority of the global sugar production comes from sugarcane, whereas, remaining from sugar beet. Raw materials for sugar are available across the globe with nearly all tropical and subtropical regions accounting for their cultivation.



Breakup by Product Type



On the basis of type, the market has been segmented as white sugar, brown sugar and liquid sugar. At present, white sugar accounts for the majority of the market share.



Breakup by Form



Based on form, the market is divided into granulated sugar, powdered sugar and syrup sugar. Amongst these, granulate sugar represents the biggest segment followed by powdered and syrup sugar.



Breakup by End-Use Sector



On the basis of end-use sector, the market finds varied end-use in food and beverages, pharma and personal Care and household. Currently, food and beverages holds the largest market share.



Breakup by Source



Based on source, sugarcane accounts for the majority of the market share, which is followed by sugarbeet.



Regional Insights



On a geographical front, Brazil enjoys a leading position in the global sugar market. The sugar industry represents a vital part of the Brazilian economy and accounts for a valuable share in the national GDP. Besides this, Central-South region of Brazil produces a major part of sugar due to favourable climatic conditions. Brazil is followed by India, United States, European Union, China and Thailand and others.



Competitive Landscape



The market is highly fragmented in nature with the presence of several regional as well as large manufacturers who are competing in terms of prices and quality. There prevails a rigid competition in the market which makes it difficult for small players to enter. Some of the leading players operating in the market are:



Suedzucker AG

Tereos

Cosan

Mitr Phol Sugar Corporation Ltd.

Associated British Foods

Nordzucker AG

Biosev (Louis-Dreyfus)

Wilmar International Limited

Thai Roong Ruang Group

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Sugar Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Price Analysis

5.4 Market Breakup by Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Form

5.6 Market Breakup by End-Use Sector

5.7 Market Breakup by Source

5.8 Market Breakup by Region

5.9 Market Forecast

5.10 Imports and Exports

5.11 SWOT Analysis

5.12 Value Chain Analysis

5.13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.14 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 White Sugar

6.2 Brown Sugar

6.3 Liquid Sugar



7 Market Breakup by Form

7.1 Granulated Sugar

7.2 Powdered Sugar

7.3 Syrup Sugar



8 Market Breakup by End-Use Sector

8.1 Food and Beverages

8.2 Pharma and Personal Care

8.3 Household



9 Market Breakup by Source

9.1 Sugarcane

9.2 Sugar Beet



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 Brazil

10.2 India

10.3 United States

10.4 European Union

10.5 China

10.6 Thailand

10.7 Others



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players



12 Sugar Manufacturing

12.1 Product Overview

12.2 Detailed Process Flow

12.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

12.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



13 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

13.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

13.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

13.3 Plant Machinery

13.4 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

13.5 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

13.6 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

13.7 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

13.8 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

13.9 Other Capital Investments



14 Loans and Financial Assistance



15 Project Economics

15.1 Capital Cost of the Project

15.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

15.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

15.4 Taxation and Depreciation

15.5 Income Projections

15.6 Expenditure Projections

15.7 Financial Analysis

15.8 Profit Analysis



16 Key Player Profiles

16.1 Suedzucker AG

16.2 Tereos

16.3 Cosan

16.4 Mitr Phol Sugar Corporation Ltd.

16.5 Associated British Foods

16.6 Nordzucker AG

16.7 Biosev (Louis-Dreyfus)

16.8 Wilmar International Limited

16.9 Thai Roong Ruang Group



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a8n02t

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Sugar and Sweeteners



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.