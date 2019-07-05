2019 Port Construction Projects Report: India Leads the Global Project Pipeline, with Projects Valued at $39.4 Billion

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Project Insight - Global Port Construction Projects" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides analysis based on total project values and analysis by stage and funding for the top ten countries. The top 50 global projects are listed giving country, stage, value of port construction projects. Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners. Country profiles are provided for the top 10 countries including India, Iran and the US.



The global port construction projects pipeline stands at US$517.7 billion. In its forecast Global Economic Prospects in January 2019, the World Bank expects the slowdown in the global economy to continue, with a number of contributing factors, including trade tensions among major economies remaining high. Real GDP growth 2019 to 2021 is expected to be 2.9% in 2019 and 2.8% in 2020 and 2021. The effects of the US-China trade war are starting to filter through; during 2018, the US administration raised tariffs on about US$300 billion-worth of imports, mostly from China. Other countries have retaliated with tariffs on about US$150 billion-worth of US exports.



New tariffs, retaliatory measures affecting goods, weaker global economic growth and volatility in financial markets have all affected global trading. In terms of regional growth, GDP projections have been downgraded for North America, Europe and Asia, due to the reducing effect of fiscal policy in the US, the phasing out of monetary stimulus in the euro area and the strategy of moving the Chinese economy away from manufacturing and investment to services and consumption.



According to the World Trade Organization (WTO), global trade will continue to face slower growth than expected in 2019, with merchandise trade volume growth falling to 2.6%, from 3.0% in 2018, after a high of 4.6% in 2017. The deceleration of trade in 2018 was largely driven by Europe and Asia, with their large proportion of global imports at 37% and 35% respectively. Europe saw its imports decline throughout 2018, while Asia's trade growth moderated; this will have an impact on investment intentions for port construction in the next few years.



Key Findings



The highest value of projects are at the execution stage, with US$212.3 billion, followed by projects at the planning stage with US$187.9 billion

India leads the global project pipeline, with projects valued at US$39.4 billion, followed by Iran with US$34.4 billion

Public investment is responsible for the funding of the highest proportion of projects, with 38%, with joint public/private funding at 32% and the remaining 30% of projects financed by private funding

Scope

The report provides analysis based on CIC projects showing total project values and analysis by stage and funding for the top ten countries.

The top 50 global projects are listed giving country, stage, value of port construction projects. Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners. Country profiles are provided for the top 10 countries including India, Iran and the US.

Reasons to Buy

Key Topics Covered



1. GLOBAL OVERVIEW



2. REGIONAL OVERVIEWS

2.1. The Americas

2.2. Asia-Pacific

2.3. Europe

2.4. Middle East & Africa



3. PROJECT ANALYTICS BY COUNTRY

3.1. India

3.2. Iran

3.3. The United States

3.4. Malaysia

3.5. Australia

3.6. Bangladesh

3.7. Indonesia

3.8. Brazil

3.9. Russia

3.10. Philippines



