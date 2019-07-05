Worldwide Casein Market Outlook to 2024 by Product Type, End-use and Region

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Casein Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This latest study provides a techno-commercial roadmap for setting up a casein manufacturing plant.



According to the report, the global casein market grew at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2011-2018 reaching a volume of 338,900 Tons in 2018.



The report provides historical volume, value and price trends of casein during 2011-2018 and forecasts till 2024. The study covers all the requisite aspects of the global casein market. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc.



Longer shelf life, large number of applications in the food industry, growing demand of protein-based health drinks, changing dietary habits, population growth, increasing disposable incomes and rising demand from developing markets currently represent some of the key factors driving the demand of this product.



On a regional level, the report has analyzed the casein market in the following regions - Europe, North America, Latin America, Oceania, Asia and others. According to the report, Europe is currently the largest producer of casein followed by Oceania. For each of the regions, this report provides both historical and future market trends in the casein market.



Other important market engineering aspects such as the competitive landscape, margin analysis, porters five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. have also been thoroughly evaluated in this report.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Casein Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Breakup by End Use

5.6 Price Analysis

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.11 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors



6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Structure

6.2 Key Players



7 Casein Manufacturing Process

7.1 Product Overview

7.2 Detailed Process Flow

7.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

7.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



8 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

8.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

8.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

8.3 Plant Layout

8.4 Plant Machinery

8.5 Machinery Pictures

8.6 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

8.7 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

8.8 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

8.9 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

8.10 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

8.11 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

8.12 Other Capital Investments



9 Loans and Financial Assistance



10 Project Economics

10.1 Capital Cost of the Project

10.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

10.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Stages of the Supply Chain

10.4 Taxation and Depreciation

10.5 Income Projections

10.6 Expenditure Projections

10.7 Financial Analysis

10.8 Profit Analysis



11 Profiles of Major Players

11.1 Nestle

11.2 Danone

11.3 Arla Foods

11.4 Groupe Lactalis

11.5 Friesland Campina

11.6 Fonterra

11.7 Westland Milk Products



