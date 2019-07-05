Global Female Intimate Care Market Is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of +5% by 2025 Top Companies The Himalaya Drug Company, Edgewell Personal Care, Unicharm Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Nua Woman, Elif Cosmetics Ltd.

/EIN News/ -- PUNE, India, July 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Female Intimate Care Industry was valued at USD $$ Billion in the year 2019. Global Female Intimate Care Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2019 to reach USD $$ Billion by the year 2025. Female intimate care products are usually referred to as the personal care products utilized by Female on a regular basis. These products include masks, washes, hair removal products, oils, liners, wipes, foams, gels, powder, sprays, mists, mousse etc. Increasing population of working Female in various countries is expected to drive the Female intimate care industry over the forecast period. Furthermore, rising awareness about hygiene among Female is expected to influence the industry growth over the forecast period. Female hygiene is considered a sensitive topic globally. While Female and girls in developed countries have adequate education and resources that enables them to be more inclined towards these products; whereas in developing countries, lack of proper education and awareness about these types of products at home and in schools and the inaccessibility of these products causes lasting impact on intimate care among Female and girls.



Asia-Pacific is excepted to witness tremendous growth over the forecast period. Increasing disposable income in various countries with increasing awareness among female has led to industry growth in the region. Furthermore, various industrying strategies by several manufacturers to increase product sales has also contributed to the regional industry growth.

Major market players in Female Intimate Care are Procter & Gamble Co., Nölken Hygiene Products Gmbh, The Himalaya Drug Company, Edgewell Personal Care, Unicharm Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Nua Woman, Elif Cosmetics Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Ciaga, Kao Corporation, Zeta Farmaceutici S.p.A, Emilia Personal Care, Torunskie Zaklady Materialow Opatrunkowych S.A., and Bodywiseuk.

Female Intimate Care Industry, By Product

Women with no Child

Women with Child

Female Intimate Care Industry, By Age Group

12-19 Years

20-25 Years

26-40 Years

41-50 Years

51 and above

