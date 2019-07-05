Global Capmatinib (Incyte/Novartis) Drug Outlook 2017-2026: An Orally Bioavailable Inhibitor of the Proto-oncogene c-MET/HGFR

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Capmatinib" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Capmatinib (Incyte/Novartis) is an orally bioavailable inhibitor of the proto-oncogene c-MET, also called hepatocyte growth factor receptor (HGFR).



C-MET is a receptor tyrosine kinase, and abnormal activation in cancer can trigger tumor growth, angiogenesis, and metastasis. As a result, patients with aberrant c-MET activity typically have poor prognosis, aggressive disease, and shortened survival. Capmatinib selectively binds to c-MET, thereby disrupting c-MET signaling pathways. This can induce cell death in tumor cells with high c-MET amplification.



Key Topics Covered



Drug Overview Product Profiles Capmatinib: Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)

List of Figures

Figure 1: Gilotrif sales for NSCLC across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26

Figure 2: Imfinzi for non-small cell lung cancer - SWOT analysis

Figure 3: Tagrisso sales for NSCLC across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26

Figure 4: The authors drug assessment summary for Tecentriq in non-small cell lung cancer



List of Tables

Table 1: Capmatinib drug profile

Table 2: Capmatinib pivotal in non-small cell lung cancer

Table 3: Capmatinib early-phase data in non-small cell lung cancer

Table 4: Gilotrif sales for NSCLC across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country ($m), 2017-26

Table 5: Capmatinib patient numbers for NSCLC across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26



