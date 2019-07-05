Aluminium Extrusion Industry Insights & Outlook to 2024 by Product Type, Alloy Type, End-user and Region
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aluminium Extrusion Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global aluminum extrusion market was worth 19.1 Million Metric Tons in 2018. Looking forward, the market is forecast to reach a volume of 24.3 Million Metric Tons by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 4% during 2019-2024.
The increase in the construction of green buildings is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Green buildings are environment-friendly, energy-efficient and have low carbon-emissions, owing to which they are increasingly being constructed across the globe. As extruded aluminum is widely used in the manufacturing of windows and doors in these buildings, they have a high demand in the construction industry.
Furthermore, the growing automotive sector is yet another factor contributing to the market growth. As it is light in weight, extruded aluminum is used in the fabrication of various aluminum-made parts in automobiles.
Additionally, due to their high malleability, aluminum extrudes can be molded into different shapes without spending excessive energy, thus increasing their demand for industrial applications.
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Aluminum Extrusion Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.4 Market Breakup by Alloy Type
5.5 Market Breakup by End-User
5.6 Market Breakup by Region
5.7 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Mill Finished
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Anodized
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Powder Coated
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Alloy Type
7.1 1000 Series Aluminum Alloy
7.2 2000 Series Aluminum Alloy
7.3 3000 Series Aluminum Alloy
7.4 5000 Series Aluminum Alloy
7.5 6000 Series Aluminum Alloy
7.6 7000 Series Aluminum Alloy
8 Market Breakup by End-User
8.1 Building and Construction
8.2 Transportation
8.3 Machinery and Equipment
8.4 Consumer Durables
8.5 Electrical
8.6 Others
9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 Asia Pacific
9.2 Europe
9.3 North America
9.4 Middle East and Africa
9.5 Latin America
10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Price Analysis
13.1 Price Indicators
13.2 Price Structure
13.3 Margin Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
