Global Alunbrig (Takeda) Drug Report 2017-2026: A Dual Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) and Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) Inhibitor

Alunbrig (brigatinib; Takeda) is a dual anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) and epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor.



In preclinical studies, Alunbrig showed potent activity against secondary ALK mutations responsible for resistance to first-generation ALK inhibitor Xalkori (crizotinib; Pfizer/Merck KGaA), including the L1196M gatekeeper mutation. While Alunbrig also showed activity against mutated EGFR and its analogous secondary gatekeeper mutation, T790M, the drug is primarily being developed for ALK-positive NSCLC non-small cell lung cancer.



Although Alunbrig's later arrival on the market could initially prevent it from overcoming more established ALK inhibitors, the drug will still play an important role as an alternative option in later lines of treatment. Each ALK inhibitor has shown varying efficacy against the many mutations responsible for resistance; therefore, having multiple options will help to provide a tailored treatment for each patient. Takeda is also currently conducting a Phase III trial of the drug in the first-line setting in an effort to increase Alunbrig's peak market share.



Key Topics Covered



Drug Overview Product Profiles Alunbrig : Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)

List of Figures

Figure 1: The authors drug assessment summary for Bavencio in non-small cell lung cancer



List of Tables

Table 1: Alunbrig drug profile

Table 2: Alunbrig pivotal trial data in non-small cell lung cancer

Table 3: Bavencio sales for NSCLC across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country ($m), 2017-26



