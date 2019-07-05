Global 3d Cell Culture Market Is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR of +30% by 2025 Top Companies are Corning, Lonza, Thermo Fisher Scientific, 3D Biotek, Synthon, Becton, Dickinson & Company, Merck & Co.

/EIN News/ -- PUNE, India, July 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global 3d Cell Culture Industry was valued at USD 1.1 Billion in the year 2017. Global 3D Cell Culture Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 30.6% from 2019 to reach USD 8.68 Billion by the year 2025. North America region holds the highest Industry share in 2017 and European Industry is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period. At a country level, U.S & U.K are projected to grow strongly in the coming years.



Purchase This Report Just For 2990 USD at https://www.globalreportsstore.com/checkout/11519

The global 3D cell culture is segmented as by products, by end users, by application, and by region. On the basis of products, the Industry is segmented as Scaffold-Based 3D Cell Culture, Scaffold-Free 3D Cell Culture, Microfluidics-Based 3D Cell Culture and Magnetic Levitation & 3D Bio-printing of which Scaffold-Free 3D Cell Culture holds the highest Industry share. On the basis of end users Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies expected to form the largest end-user segment.

Major market players in 3D Cell Culture Industry are Corning, Lonza, Thermo Fisher Scientific, 3D Biotek, Synthon, Becton, Dickinson & Company, Merck & Co. Inc., Nano 3D Biosciences Inc., Sigma Aldrich Corp., Nano 3D Biosciences Inc., and brief information of other 10 companies will be provided in the report. Rising research and development expenses to address the changing demand of end users, similarly, growth strategies such as acquisition, merger, and expansion of the distribution network were few techniques adopted by most of the top players in the last 5 years.

3d Cell Cultures Market Segmentation:

By End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Research Institutes

By Application

Cancer and Stem Cell Research

Drug Discovery and Toxicology Testing

Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine

By Products

Scaffold-Based 3D Cell Culture

o Hydrogels/ECM Analogs

o Solid Scaffolds

o Micro patterned Surfaces

o Hydrogels/ECM Analogs o Solid Scaffolds o Micro patterned Surfaces Scaffold-Free 3D Cell Culture

o Low-Adhesion Microplates

o Hanging Drop Plates

o 3D Bioreactors

o 3D Petri Dishes

o Low-Adhesion Microplates o Hanging Drop Plates o 3D Bioreactors o 3D Petri Dishes Microfluidics-Based 3D Cell Culture

Magnetic Levitation & 3D Bio printing

Ask For Sample at https://www.globalreportsstore.com/request-sample/11519

Get Complete TOC at https://tinyurl.com/yxf8pklx

Contact Us:

Jon

Sales Manager

IND: +91-739-102-4425

sales@globalreportsstore.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.