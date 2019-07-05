Worldwide Particle Size Analysis Markets to 2024: Segmented by Technology, Application and Region

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Particle Size Analysis Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, the global particle size analysis market reached a value of more than US$ 210 Million in 2018. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2019-2024, reaching a value of nearly US$ 288 Million by 2024.



This report provides a deep insight into the global particle size analysis market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



One of the major factors driving the growth of the global particle size analysis market is the expanding applications of particle size analysis in the field of nanotechnology. This process is being used in the production of semiconductor components, constructed structures, cosmetic products, etc.



Apart from this, growth in the pharmaceuticals industry has resulted in a heightened demand for particle size analysis where it is used in maintaining the quality of the various products. Moreover, technological advancements in the analysing processes along with augmented demand from the emerging regions are the other factors driving the market growth.



Segmentation



The report has segmented the market on the basis of technology into laser deflection, Dynamic Light Scattering (DLS), image analysis and Nanoparticle Tracking Analysis (NTA). Currently, the laser deflection segment accounts for the majority of the market share.



On the basis of application, the report covers medicine and healthcare, mining and minerals, petrochemical, and food and beverages. Amongst these, the medicine and healthcare industry represents the leading application segment.



On a regional-basis, North America dominates the market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Malvern Instruments Ltd., Horiba Ltd., Beckman Coulter, Inc., Microtrac, Inc. and Micromeritic Instruments.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Particle Size Analysis Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Technology

5.4 Market Breakup by Application

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Forecast

5.7 SWOT Analysis

5.7.1 Overview

5.7.2 Strengths

5.7.3 Weaknesses

5.7.4 Opportunities

5.7.5 Threats

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Research and Development

5.8.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.8.4 Manufacturing

5.8.5 Marketing

5.8.6 Distribution

5.8.7 End-Use

5.9 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.9.4 Degree of Competition

5.9.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.9.6 Threat of Substitutes



6 Market Breakup by Technology

6.1 Laser Diffraction

6.2 Dynamic Light Scattering (DLS)

6.3 Image Analysis

6.4 Nanoparticle Tracking Analysis (NTA)

6.5 Others



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Medicine and Healthcare Industry

7.2 Mining and Minerals Industry

7.3 Petrochemical Industry

7.4 Food and Beverages Industry

7.5 Others



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 North America

8.2 Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.4 Latin America

8.5 Middle East and Africa



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Market Structure

9.2 Key Players

9.3 Profiles of Key Players

9.3.1 Malvern Instruments Ltd.

9.3.1.1 Company Overview

9.3.1.2 Description

9.3.1.3 Product Portfolio

9.3.1.4 Financials

9.3.2 Horiba Ltd.

9.3.3 Beckman Coulter Inc.

9.3.4 Microtrac Inc.

9.3.5 Micromeritics Instruments



