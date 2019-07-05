Global 5G Deployments & Rollouts, 2019: Highlights Moves Made by National & Regional Players and Scopes Their Planned Rollouts in 2019, 2020, and Further

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Deployments and Rollouts - 5G has arrived, but aren't these testing times?" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This comprehensive and up-to-date report reviews recent 5G deployments and rollouts in some 11 countries.



Through its international scoreboard, the report highlights moves made by national and regional players and scopes their planned rollouts in 2019, 2020 and further. All in, the trends in China, India, Japan, South Korea, Turkey, USA and in EU5 states (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK) are given in full.



As the race to launch and prelaunch 5G intensifies, the report assesses the growing series of trials and demonstrations which are consolidating provider and consumer interests. This includes an overview of pricing and availability factors, and selection of key cities and placements.



The enabling role of regulation and network assignments, and investment in joint research is underlined, with further data on how inter-provider and network cooperation has boosted the rollout process together with the drive of special events and infrastructural stimuli.



In all, the report gives many insights in the application of 5G in a wide range of vertical industries, and infrastructure services including transport routes and remote markets and health, agriculture, construction and culture, and media and entertainment.

What's new on the 5G deployment front?

Which 5G countries are the most ahead?

Which players have already launched 5G?

What kind of 5G services have been launched so far?

What comes next? What schedules, which timelines?

Which frequencies is 5G likely to use?

Companies Covered



AT&T

Bharti Mobile

China Mobile

China Telecom

China Unicom

KDDI

NTT DOCOMO

SoftBank

Sprint

Trk Telecom

Verizon Wireless

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive summary



2. International scoreboard

2.1. Six players have already launched 5G

2.2. First details on 5G commercial launches

2.3. Average price per 5G GB

2.4. International scoreboard

2.5. EE first 5G network in EU5 countries

2.6. South Korea is the first 5G country

2.7. Spectrum assignments

2.8. Commercial launches

2.9. Timelines



3. Country details

3.1. China

3.2. India

3.3. Japan

3.4. South Korea

3.5. Turkey

3.6. USA

3.7. France

3.8. Germany

3.9. Italy

3.10. Spain

3.11. United Kingdom

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bczunr

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: 4G and 5G



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.