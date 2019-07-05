Global Smart City Technology Market Outlook to 2024: AI, Broadband Wireless, Data Analytics, Device Management, and IIoT for Smart Cities

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart City Technology Convergence: AI, Broadband Wireless (LTE and 5G), Data Analytics, Device Management, and IIoT Applications, Services, and Solutions for Smart Cities 2019 - 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Smart cities represent a combination of solutions deployed in an urban environment to transform the administration and support of living and working environments. Accordingly, Information and Communications Technologies (ICT) are transforming at a rapid rate, driven by urbanization, industrialization of emerging economies, and the specific needs of various smart city initiatives. Smart city development is emerging as a focal point for growth drivers in several key ICT areas including: Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Connected Devices, Broadband Wireless, Cloud Computing, Big Data and Analytics.



Sustainable smart city technology deployments depend upon careful planning and execution as well as monitoring and adjustments as necessary. For example, feature/functionality must be blended to work efficiently across many different industry verticals as smart city addresses the needs of disparate market segments with multiple overlapping and sometimes mutually exclusive requirements. This will stimulate the need for both cross-industry coordination as well as orchestration of many different capabilities across several important technologies.



Smart cities are a focal point for growth drivers in several key ICT areas including: M2M/IoT, connected devices, broadband wireless, cloud computing, big data and analytics. Smart city developments are causing solution providers to take a much more integrated approach as the design and implement infrastructure and service capabilities. Processes, systems, and resources are becoming increasingly intertwined as mobility, communications, energy, water, platforms, monitoring/control, performance management, predictability and forecasting all merge together. Feature/functionality must be blended to work efficiently across many different industry verticals as smart city addresses the needs of disparate market segments with multiple overlapping and sometimes mutually exclusive requirements.

Study Coverage

This comprehensive research evaluates the smart cities market including leading vendors and strategies (such as a single vendor-centric approach), infrastructure, solutions, applications and services. It analyzes market factors driving solution adoption, technology readiness and fitness for use, and other considerations. The report assesses the aforementioned factors to derive penetration and revenue to forecast market value for the period of 2019-2024. It includes analysis of the role of technology accelerating digital transformation including AI, edge processing, 5G deployment and usage, and advanced data analytics.



In terms of the impact of AI technologies, the research evaluates integration within various networking products and solutions including embedded equipment, components, and software platforms (network automation, optimization, and transformation). It also evaluates the role of SDN, Edge Computing, NFV, and Augmented Intelligence in the formation and support of AI driven networking ecosystems. In addition, the impact of 5G networks, IoT technology and systems, and network analytics functions is also evaluated. This includes key AI technologies, products, and solutions from the most important solution providers, identifying key companies in each segment of the competitive landscape. It also provides a comprehensive quantitative assessment of the AI driven networking market based on major market segments and sub-segments, AI technology type, deployment type, network type, industry vertical and region from 2019 through 2024.



This research also provides the most comprehensive study available addressing the LTE and 5G application and service market. This report evaluates cellular broadband applications and services including revenue and usage (subscribers/users) by LTE, LTE Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro, and 5G. This includes an assessment of LTE and 5G in private wireless networks as well as market opportunities for Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) in public and private networks including the market for computing as a service.



This research also evaluates IIoT technologies, companies, applications, services, and solutions. Report forecasts include overall global and regional IIoT outlook as well as IIoT by industry vertical, software, hardware, and services for the period 2019 to 2024. This research is critical to identifying opportunities for R&D, technology integration, and development of new solutions and applications across industry segments. It includes an evaluation of the IoT device management market, which encompasses device provisioning, administration, monitoring, and diagnostics important for trouble replication and corrective measures. Important IoT Device Management functions include Enrollment/Provisioning, Configuration/Association, Software Updates, and overall Management and Control.

Key Topics Covered



AI in ICT Networking Market by Technology, Infrastructure, Solution, Deployment, Managed Services, and Region



1 Introduction

1.1 Unified Network, IoT, and AI

1.2 AI Driven Network

1.3 Intent Based Network

1.4 Self-driven Networks

1.5 Augmented Intelligence

1.6 AI Technology

1.7 Market Drivers and Challenges



2 Technology and Market Landscape

2.1 Networking Equipment, Platforms, and Services

2.2 Enterprise Networking

2.3 IoT Networking Technology

2.4 IoT Application

2.5 Network Optimization

2.6 Network Automation

2.7 Network Transformation

2.8 Edge Computing and AI

2.9 Software Driven Networking (SDN)

2.10 Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI)

2.11 AI-Defined Infrastructure (ADI)

2.12 Network Function Virtualization (NFV)

2.13 Telecom Infrastructure and Cloud RAN (C-RAN)

2.14 New Radio Technology and 5G Network

2.15 AI Powered Network Analytics

2.16 Competitive Landscape



3 AI driven Networking Market Analysis and Forecasts

3.1 Total AI-driven Networking Solution Market

3.2 AI driven Networking Solution Market by Segment

3.3 AI Driven Networking Solution Market by AI Technology Type

3.4 AI Driven Networking Solution Market by Deployment Type

3.5 AI Driven Networking Solution Market by Industry Sector

3.6 AI Driven Networking Solution Market by Organization Type

3.7 AI Driven Networking Solution Market by Network Type

3.8 AI Driven Networking Solution Market by Network Platform

3.9 AI Driven Networking Solution Market by IoT Application Type

3.10 AI Driven Networking Solution Market by 5G Network Type

3.11 AI Driven Networking Solution Market by Industry Vertical

3.12 AI Driven Networking Solution Market by Region



4 Company Analysis

4.1 Cisco Systems

4.2 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

4.3 IBM Corporation

4.4 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

4.5 Baidu Inc.

4.6 NVIDIA Corporation

4.7 Google Inc.

4.8 Microsoft Corporation

4.9 Dell EMC

4.10 Nokia Corporation

4.11 ARM Limited

4.12 Xively

4.13 PTC Corporation

4.14 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

4.15 ZTE Corporation

4.16 Intel Corporation

4.17 Ericsson AB

4.18 Fujitsu Ltd.

4.19 NEC Corporation

4.20 H2O.ai

4.21 Qualcomm Incorporated

4.22 Juniper Networks, Inc.

4.23 Accenture PLC

4.24 Brocade Communication Systems

4.25 VMware Inc.

4.26 Aricent Inc.

4.27 Arista Networks Inc.

4.28 Extreme Networks

4.29 NETSCOUT

4.30 ECI Telecom

4.31 Foxconn Electronics Inc.

4.32 NETGEAR

4.33 Riverbed Technology



5 Conclusions and Recommendations

5.1 Artificial Intelligence Providers

5.2 Broadband Infrastructure Providers

5.3 Communication Service Providers

5.4 Computing Companies

5.5 Data Analytics Providers

5.6 Networking Equipment Providers

5.7 Networking Security Providers

5.8 Semiconductor Companies

5.9 IoT Suppliers and Service Providers

5.10 Software and Platform Providers



Artificial Intelligence in Big Data Analytics and IoT: Market for Data Capture, Information and Decision Support Services



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction

2.1 Research Objectives

2.2 Key Findings

2.3 Target Audience

2.4 Companies in the Report



3 Overview

3.1 Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

3.2 AI Types

3.3 AI & ML Language

3.4 Artificial Intelligence Technology

3.5 AI and ML Technology Goal

3.6 AI Approaches

3.7 AI Tools

3.8 AI Outcome

3.9 Neural Network and Artificial Intelligence

3.10 Deep Learning and Artificial Intelligence

3.11 Predictive Analytics and Artificial Intelligence

3.12 Internet of Things and Big Data Analytics

3.13 IoT and Artificial Intelligence

3.14 Consumer IoT, Big Data Analytics, and Artificial Intelligence

3.15 Industrial IoT, Big Data Analytics, and Machine Learning

3.16 Artificial intelligence and cognitive computing

3.17 Transhumanism or H+ and Artificial Intelligence

3.18 Rise of Analysis of Things (AoT)

3.19 Supervised vs. Unsupervised Learning

3.20 AI as New form of UI



4 AI Technology in Big Data and IoT

4.1 Machine Learning Everywhere

4.2 Machine Learning APIs and Big Data Development

4.3 Enterprise Benefits of Machine Learning

4.4 Machine Learning in IoT Data

4.5 Ultra Scale Analytics and Artificial Intelligence

4.6 Rise of Algorithmic Business

4.7 Cloud Hosted Machine Intelligence

4.8 Contradiction of Machine Learning

4.9 Value Chain Analysis



5 AI Technology Application and Use Case

5.1 Intelligence Performance Monitoring

5.2 Infrastructure Monitoring

5.3 Generating Accurate Models

5.4 Recommendation Engine

5.5 Blockchain and Crypto Technologies

5.6 Enterprise Application

5.7 Contextual Awareness

5.8 Customer Feedback

5.9 Self-Driving Car

5.10 Fraud Detection System

5.11 Personalized Medicine and Healthcare Service

5.12 Predictive Data Modelling

5.13 Smart Machines

5.14 Cybersecurity Solutions

5.15 Autonomous Agents

5.16 Intelligent Assistant

5.17 Intelligent Decision Support System

5.18 Risk Management

5.19 Data Mining and Management

5.20 Intelligent Robotics

5.21 Financial Technology

5.22 Machine Intelligence



6 AI Technology Impact on Vertical Market

6.1 Enterprise Productivity Gain

6.2 Digital Twinning and Physical Asset Security

6.3 IT Process Efficiency Increase

6.4 AI to Replace Human Form Work

6.5 Enterprise AI Adoption Trend

6.6 Inclusion of AI as IT Requirement



7 AI Predictive Analytics in Vertical Industry

7.1 E-Commerce Services

7.2 Banking and Finance Services

7.3 Manufacturing Services

7.4 Real Estate Services

7.5 Government and Public Services



8 Company Analysis

8.1 Google Inc.

8.2 Twitter Inc.

8.3 Microsoft Corporation

8.4 IBM Corporation

8.5 Apple Inc.

8.6 Facebook Inc.

8.7 Amazon.com Inc.

8.8 Skype

8.9 Salesforce.com

8.10 Intel Corporation

8.11 Yahoo Inc.

8.12 AOL Inc.

8.13 NVIDIA Corporation

8.14 x.ai

8.15 Tesla Inc.

8.16 Baidu Inc.

8.17 H2O.ai

8.18 SparkCognition Inc.

8.19 OpenAI

8.20 Inbenta

8.21 CISCO Systems Inc.

8.22 Infineon Technologies AG

8.23 McAfee

8.24 Happiest Minds Technologies

8.25 Tachyus

8.26 Sentrian

8.27 MAANA

8.28 Veros Systems Inc.

8.29 NEURA

8.30 Augury Systems Ltd.

8.31 glassbeam

8.32 Comfy

8.33 mnubo

8.34 C-B4

8.35 PointGrab Ltd.

8.36 Tellmeplus

8.37 moov

8.38 Sentenai Inc.

8.39 imagimob

8.40 FocusMotion

8.41 MoBagel



9 AI in Big Data and IoT Market Analysis and Forecasts 2019 - 2024

9.1 AI in Big Data and IoT Market 2019 - 2024

9.2 AI in Big Data and IoT Market by Solution Components 2019 - 2024

9.3 AI in Big Data and IoT Market by Management Functions

9.4 AI in Big Data and IoT Market by Technology

9.5 AI in Big Data and IoT Market by Industry Vertical

9.6 AI in Big Data and IoT Market by Solution

9.7 AI in Big Data and IoT Market by Application

9.8 AI in Big Data and IoT Market by Deployment

9.9 AI in Big Data and IoT Market by AI System

9.10 AI in Big Data and IoT Market by AI Type

9.11 AI in Big Data and IoT Market by Connectivity

9.12 AI in Big Data and IoT Market by Edge Network

9.13 AI in Big Data and IoT Market in Smart City

9.14 AI in Big Data and IoT Market by Intent Based Networking

9.15 AI in Big Data and IoT Market by Virtualization

9.16 AI in Big Data and IoT Market by 5G

9.17 AI in Big Data and IoT Market by Blockchain Networks

9.18 AI in Big Data and IoT Market by Region



10 Conclusions and Recommendations

10.1 AI Prediction

10.2 Data Analytics Providers

10.3 AI and Machine Learning Companies

10.4 IoT Companies and Equipment Manufacturers

10.5 Service Providers

10.6 Enterprises



11 Appendix

11.1 AI Embedded IoT Unit Deployment Forecast

11.2 AI Embedded IoT Market Forecast



Artificial Intelligence Market by Technology, Infrastructure, Components, Devices, Solutions, and Industry Verticals



1 Introduction

1.1 Executive Summary

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Select Findings

1.4 Target Audience

1.5 Companies in the Report



2 Overview

2.1 Defining Artificial Intelligence

2.2 Artificial General Intelligence

2.3 Artificial Super Intelligence

2.4 Artificial Intelligence Types

2.5 Artificial Intelligence Language

2.6 Artificial Intelligence Systems

2.7 AI Outcomes and Enterprise Benefits

2.8 Conversational User Interfaces

2.9 Cognitive Computing and Swarm Intelligence

2.10 AI Market Drivers and Impact

2.11 AI Market Constraints

2.12 AI Market Opportunities

2.13 AI Market Outlook and Predictions



3 Technology Impact Analysis

3.1 AI Technology Matrix

3.2 AI Technology Readiness

3.3 Machine Learning APIs

3.4 AI Technology Goal

3.5 AI Tools and Approaches

3.6 Emotion AI

3.7 IoT Application and Big Data Analytics

3.8 Data Science and Predictive Analytics

3.9 Edge Computing and 5G Network

3.10 Cloud Computing and Machine Learning

3.11 Smart Machine and Virtual Twinning

3.12 Factory Automation and Industry 4.0

3.13 Building Automation and Smart Workplace

3.14 Cloud Robotics and Public Security

3.15 Self-Driven Network and Domain Specific Network

3.16 Predictive 3D Design



4 Market Solutions and Applications Analysis

4.1 AI Market Landscape

4.2 AI Application Delivery Platform

4.3 AIaaS and MLaaS

4.4 Enterprise Adoption and External Investment

4.5 Enterprise AI Drive Productivity Gains

4.6 AI Patent and Regulatory Framework

4.7 Value Chain Analysis

4.8 AI Use Case Analysis

4.9 Competitive Landscape Analysis



5 Company Analysis

5.1 NVIDIA Corporation

5.2 IBM Corporation

5.3 Intel Corporation

5.4 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

5.5 Microsoft Corporation

5.6 Google Inc.

5.7 Baidu Inc.

5.8 Qualcomm Incorporated

5.9 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

5.10 Fujitsu Ltd.

5.11 H2O.ai

5.12 Juniper Networks, Inc.

5.13 Nokia Corporation

5.14 ARM Limited

5.15 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

5.16 Oracle Corporation

5.17 SAP

5.18 Siemens AG

5.19 Apple Inc.

5.20 General Electric (GE)

5.21 ABB Ltd.

5.22 LG Electronics

5.23 Koninklijke Philips N.V

5.24 Whirlpool Corporation

5.25 AB Electrolux

5.26 Wind River Systems Inc.

5.27 Cumulocity GmBH

5.28 Digital Reasoning Systems Inc.

5.29 SparkCognition Inc.

5.30 KUKA AG

5.31 Rethink Robotics

5.32 Motion Controls Robotics Inc.

5.33 Panasonic Corporation

5.34 Haier Group Corporation

5.35 Miele

5.36 Next IT Corporation

5.37 Nuance Communications Inc.

5.38 InteliWISE

5.39 Facebook Inc.

5.40 Salesforce

5.41 Amazon Inc.

5.42 SK Telecom

5.43 motion.ai

5.44 Buddy

5.45 AOL Inc.

5.46 Tesla Inc.

5.47 Inbenta Technologies Inc.

5.48 Cisco Systems

5.49 MAANA

5.50 Veros Systems Inc.

5.51 PointGrab Ltd.

5.52 Tellmeplus

5.53 Xiaomi Technology Co. Ltd.

5.54 Leap Motion Inc.

5.55 Atmel Corporation

5.56 Texas Instruments Inc.

5.57 Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Inc.

5.58 XILINX Inc.

5.59 Omron Adept Technology

5.60 Gemalto N.V.

5.61 Micron Technology

5.62 SAS Institute Inc.

5.63 AIBrian Inc.

5.64 QlikTech International AB

5.65 MicroStrategy Incorporated

5.66 Brighterion Inc.

5.67 IPsoft Inc.

5.68 24/7.ai Inc.

5.69 General Vision Inc.

5.70 Sentient Technologies Holdings Limited

5.71 Graphcore

5.72 CloudMinds

5.73 Rockwell Automation Inc.

5.74 Tend.ai

5.75 SoftBank Robotics Holding Corp.

5.76 iRobot Corp.

5.77 Lockheed Martin

5.78 Spacex

5.79 Fraight AI

5.80 Infor Global Solutions

5.81 Presenso

5.82 Teknowlogi



6 AI Market Analysis and Forecasts 2019 - 2024

6.1 AI Market

6.2 AI Market by Segment

6.3 AI Market by Management Functions

6.4 AI Market by Technology

6.5 AI Market by Industry Vertical

6.6 AI Market by Solution

6.7 AI Market by Deployment

6.8 AI Market by AI System

6.9 AI Market by AI Type

6.10 AI Market by Connectivity

6.11 AI Market by IoT Network

6.12 AI Market by IoT Edge Network

6.13 AI Analytics Market

6.14 AI Market by Intent Based Networking

6.15 AI Market by Virtualization

6.16 AI Market by 5G Network

6.17 AI Market by Blockchain Network

6.18 AI Market by Region

6.19 AI Embedded Unit Deployment Forecast



7 Conclusions and Recommendations

7.1 Advertisers and Media Companies

7.2 Artificial Intelligence Providers

7.3 Automotive Companies

7.4 Broadband Infrastructure Providers

7.5 Communication Service Providers

7.6 Computing Companies

7.7 Data Analytics Providers

7.8 Immersive Technology (AR, VR, and MR) Providers

7.9 Networking Equipment Providers

7.10 Networking Security Providers

7.11 Semiconductor Companies

7.12 IoT Suppliers and Service Providers

7.13 Software Providers

7.14 Smart City System Integrators

7.15 Automation System Providers

7.16 Social Media Companies

7.17 Workplace Solution Providers

7.18 Large Businesses and SMBs



LTE and 5G Applications by Service Provider Type, Connection, Deployment, Use Cases, Service Category, Computing as a Service, Industry Verticals, Region and Country



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction

2.1 Research Objectives

2.2 Report Findings

2.3 Target Audience

2.4 Companies in the Report



3 LTE and 5G Technology and Capabilities Overview

3.1 Evolution of LTE to 5G Networks

3.2 5G New Radio and 5G Supporting and Related Technologies

3.3 5G Any-Haul/X-Haul Backhaul: Front Haul and Back Haul

3.4 5G Fixed Wireless Access

3.5 LTE and 5G Application and Service Landscape

3.6 5G Commercial Service Trials

3.7 Market Drivers for 5G Based Applications and Services

3.8 LTE and 5G Market Constraints



4 LTE and 5G Technology and Business Dynamics

4.1 LTE and 5G Devices

4.2 LTE and 5G Service Value Chain

4.3 Mobile Network Operators vs. OTT Application Providers

4.4 Data Revenue vs. Other Services Revenue

4.5 Average Data Consumption: Video vs. Apps

4.6 Network Slicing and MEC role to Quality of Service Experience

4.7 Private Wireless Network: Licensed Spectrum vs. Unlicensed Spectrum

4.8 5G vs. WiFi In-Building Coverage

4.9 Machine Learning to Improve Analytics and Decision Making

4.10 AI Based Data Analytics to Facilitate Data as a Service

4.11 Network Security and Data Protection

4.12 5G and Edge Computing

4.13 5G Techniques for URLLC and Reliability Sensitive Apps

4.14 Mission Critical Communication, Analytics, and Smart City Initiatives

4.15 Carrier Aggregation

4.16 Analysis of 3GPP Releases

4.17 5G IoT Application Verticals

4.18 5G IoT Trials and Demonstrations



5 Company Analysis

5.1 AT&T

5.2 Airtel

5.3 BT Group (EE)

5.4 China Mobile

5.5 China Telecom

5.6 Deutsche Telekom AG

5.7 DU (Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company -EITC)

5.8 KT Corporation

5.9 NTT DoCoMo

5.10 STC - Saudi Telecom Company

5.11 SK Telecom

5.12 Sprint Corporation

5.13 Telstra

5.14 Verizon

5.15 Vodafone Group

5.16 Telenor

5.17 T-Mobile USA

5.18 Rogers Communications

5.19 America Movil

5.20 Entel

5.21 Movistar

5.22 China Unicom

5.23 Ooredoo

5.24 Zain

5.25 Swisscom

5.26 Spark NZ

5.27 Telecom Italia

5.28 Orange SA

5.29 KDDI Corporation

5.30 LG Uplus

5.31 Softbank Group

5.32 SingTel

5.33 Telefonica

5.34 Apple

5.35 Facebook (Whatsapp)

5.36 Google

5.37 Microsoft

5.38 Rakuten (Viber)

5.39 Snap Inc.

5.40 Spotify AB

5.41 Tencent

5.42 Amazon Prime Video

5.43 WeChat

5.44 Skype

5.45 Telegram

5.46 Ribbon Communications

5.47 REVE Systems

5.48 Hulu

5.49 Netflix

5.50 Dish (Sling TV)

5.51 Sky Go

5.52 Roku

5.53 Sony (PlayStation Vue)

5.54 Fubo TV

5.55 Philo TV

5.56 ClipBucket

5.57 Muvi

5.58 Contus Vplay

5.59 Quickplay

5.60 Vplayed

5.61 Ooyala

5.62 Vidmind

5.63 Mobiotics

5.64 Nokia Network (Alcatel lucent)

5.65 Samsung Electronics

5.66 Cisco Systems

5.67 LG Electronics

5.68 Huawei Technologies

5.69 Ericsson

5.70 Qualcomm

5.71 Intel Corporation

5.72 NEC Corporation

5.73 ZTE Corporation

5.74 Ciena Corporation

5.75 Cavium Inc.

5.76 Qorvo Inc.

5.77 Fujitsu Ltd.

5.78 Broadcom Corporation

5.79 HPE

5.80 VMware Inc.

5.81 MediaTek Inc.

5.82 Juniper Network Inc.

5.83 Analog Devices Inc.

5.84 MACOM Technology

5.85 Motorola

5.86 Ascom

5.87 Harris

5.88 Hytera

5.89 Cobham Wireless

5.90 Leonardo

5.91 Mentura Group

5.92 Inmarsat

5.93 Zenitel

5.94 HTC

5.95 Airspan

5.96 Alvarion

5.97 Sierra Wireless (Accel Networks)

5.98 Coolpad Dyno

5.99 Mobvoi

5.100 Fitbit

5.101 Misfit

5.102 Asus

5.103 Netgear

5.104 Zyxel

5.105 Alibaba

5.106 D-Link

5.107 UbiFi

5.108 Altair Semiconductor

5.109 SimNet Wireless

5.110 Siretta

5.111 Cradlepoint

5.112 Telit Communications

5.113 Gemalto

5.114 Netcracker

5.115 Texim Europe

5.116 M2M Connectivity

5.117 Eurotech

5.118 RedLinX

5.119 MYCOM OSI

5.120 Colt



6 LTE and 5G Application Market Analysis and Forecasts

6.1 Global LTE and 5G Applications and Services Market 2019 - 2026

6.2 Global LTE, LTE Advanced, and LTE Advanced Pro Market 2019 - 2026

6.3 Global LTE Applications and Service 2019 - 2026

6.4 Global LTE Advanced Applications and Service Market 2019 - 2026

6.5 LTE Advanced Pro Apps and Service Market 2019 - 2026

6.6 5G Apps and Service Market 2019 - 2026

6.7 5G New Radio Market 2019 - 2026

6.8 LTE and 5G Apps and Service Sub-Market 2019 - 2026

6.9 Regional LTE and 5G Applications Market 2019 - 2026

6.10 Global LTE and 5G Users 2019 - 2026

6.11 Global LTE Subscriptions 2019 - 2026

6.12 Global LTE Advanced Users 2019 - 2026

6.13 Global LTE Advanced Pro Users 2019 - 2026

6.14 Global 5G Subscriptions 2019 - 2026

6.15 Global 5G New Radio Users 2019 - 2026

6.16 Regional LTE and 5G Subscription and Usage 2019 - 2026



7 Conclusions and Recommendations

7.1 Advertisers and Media Companies

7.2 Artificial Intelligence Providers

7.3 Automotive Companies

7.4 Broadband Infrastructure Providers

7.5 Communication Service Providers

7.6 Computing and Datacenter Companies

7.7 Data Analytics Providers

7.8 Immersive Technology (AR, VR, and MR) Providers

7.9 Network Equipment Providers

7.10 Network Security Providers

7.11 Semiconductor Companies

7.12 IoT Suppliers and Service Providers

7.13 Software Providers

7.14 Smart City System Integrators

7.15 Automation System Providers

7.16 Social Media Companies

7.17 OTT Service Providers

7.18 Enterprise, Industrial, and Government Users



Industrial Internet of Things: IIoT Market by Technologies, Solutions and Services



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Scope of Research

1.2 Target Audience

1.3 Key Findings in Report

1.4 Companies in Report



2 Overview

2.1 The Industrial Internet of Things Market Opportunity

2.2 Critical Focal Areas for IIoT Execution

2.3 IIoT Application Areas

2.4 Forming a Foundation for IIoT

2.5 Evaluating the Future Potential of IIoT



3 IIoT Technologies

3.1 Hardware Technologies

3.2 Software Technologies

3.3 IIoT and Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)

3.4 Edge Computing

3.5 Teleoperation and Tele-robotics

3.6 Digital Twin Technologies and Solutions

3.7 Network Technologies in IIoT



4 IIoT in Industry Verticals

4.1 Automotive and Transportation

4.2 Cargo and Logistics

4.3 Healthcare

4.4 Manufacturing

4.5 Oil and Gas

4.6 Utilities



5 IIoT Company Analysis

5.1 ABB

5.2 Accenture

5.3 AGT International

5.4 ARM Holdings

5.5 ATOS

5.6 B+B SmartWorx

5.7 Bosch

5.8 C3, Inc.

5.9 Cisco System Inc.

5.10 Digi International

5.11 Echelon Corporation

5.12 Elecsys Corporation

5.13 General Electric

5.14 Hitachi

5.15 IBM

5.16 Oracle

5.17 PTC

5.18 Real Time Innovation

5.19 Rockwell Automation

5.20 SAP

5.21 Sensata Technologies

5.22 Siemens

5.23 Wind River

5.24 Worldsensing

5.25 Wovyn LLC.



6 IIoT Global Market Analysis and Forecasts 2019 - 2024

6.1 IIoT Market by Region 2019 - 2024

6.2 IIoT Global Market by Products Offered 2019 - 2024

6.3 IIoT Global Market by Industry Vertical 2019 - 2024



7 Future of IIoT Technologies, Solutions, and Deployment

7.1 IIoT Deployment and Support

7.2 Evolution of IIoT Economic Value

7.3 IIoT and Technology Convergence

7.4 IIoT Data as a Service

7.5 DaaS Market by Source: Machine and Non-Machine Data

7.6 DaaS Market by Data Collection: IoT and Non-IoT Data



IoT Device Management Market by Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, and Government IoT Device Provisioning, Administration, Surveillance, Maintenance and Analytics



1 Executive Summary



2 About the Study

2.1 Background

2.2 Research Scope

2.3 Market Segmentation

2.4 Target Audience

2.5 Companies in Report



3 Introduction

3.1 IoT Device Management Solution Overview

3.2 Key Requirements for IoT Device Management Systems

3.3 Fundamentals of Device Management Systems

3.4 Commercialization of IoT Device Management Systems

3.5 IoT Device Management System Demand by Industry

3.6 IoT Device Management Challenges

3.7 IoT Device Registry



4 IoT Device Management Service Delivery Analysis

4.1 Key Functionality of Device Management Solutions

4.2 IoT Device Management Solutions Offering Types

4.3 IoT Device Management Industry SWOT Analysis



5 IoT Device Management Company and Solution Analysis

5.1 Advantech

5.2 Aeris

5.3 Allegro Software Development Corporation

5.4 Ampla Soluciones S.L.

5.5 ARM Ltd.

5.6 Bosch Software Innovations GmbH

5.7 Devicepilot

5.8 ETI Software Solutions

5.9 IBM

5.10 Microsoft

5.11 PTC

5.12 Particle

5.13 Proximetry Inc. (Relayr)

5.14 SiteWhere LLC.

5.15 SmithMicro Software

5.16 Telit

5.17 Tibbo Systems

5.18 Wind River

5.19 WSO2

5.20 Xively (LogMeIn)

5.21 Zentri

5.22 42Gears Mobility Systems Pvt Ltd.

5.23 Blackberry Ltd.

5.24 Cisco Systems

5.25 Citrix Systems

5.26 Huawei Technologies

5.27 JAMF Software

5.28 Matrix42 AG

5.29 MobileIron, Inc.

5.30 Sophos Plc

5.31 SOTI Inc.

5.32 VMware

5.33 Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.

5.34 Orbcomm

5.35 Amazon

5.36 Barbara IoT



6 Smart and Connected IoT Device Ecosystem

6.1 Connected IoT Device Systems

6.2 IoT Software and Connected Applications

6.3 IoT Device Management Technology and Solutions

6.4 IoT Interoperability and Enabling Technology

6.5 Cloud Deployment and Open Architecture Model

6.6 Connected IoT Device Supply Chain

6.7 Business Models and Strategies

6.8 Machine Learning and other AI Solutions

6.9 Smart Workplace and Automation Systems

6.10 5G, Edge Computing, and Connected IoT Applications



7 IoT Device Management Market Analysis and Forecasts 2019 - 2024

7.1 IoT Device Management Solutions 2019 - 2024

7.2 IoT Device Management Solutions by Deployment Type 2019 - 2024

7.3 IoT Device Management Solutions by Product Segment 2019 - 2024

7.4 IoT Device Management Solutions by Service Type 2019 - 2024

7.5 IoT Device Management Solution by Cloud Deployment Type 2019 - 2024

7.6 IoT Device Management Solutions by Region 2019 - 2024

7.7 IoT Device Management Solutions by Market Segment 2019 - 2024



8 IoT Device Management Solutions for Consumer Segment 2019 - 2024

8.1 Consumer IoT Device Management Solutions 2019 - 2024

8.2 Consumer IoT Device Management Solutions by Deployment Type 2019 - 2024

8.3 Consumer IoT Device Management Solutions by Product Segment 2019 - 2024

8.4 Service Type for Consumer IoT Device Management Solutions 2019 - 2024

8.5 Cloud Platforms for Consumer IoT Device Management Solution Deployment 2019 - 2024

8.6 Consumer IoT Device Management Solutions by Region 2019 - 2024

8.7 Consumer IoT Device Management Solutions by Device Type 2019 - 2024



9 IoT Device Management Solutions for Enterprise 2019 - 2024

9.1 Enterprise IoT Device Management Solutions 2019 - 2024

9.2 Enterprise IoT Device Management Solutions by Deployment Type 2019 - 2024

9.3 Enterprise IoT Device Management Solution by Product Segment 2019 - 2024

9.4 Enterprise IoT Device Management Solutions by Service Type 2019 - 2024

9.5 Cloud Platforms for Enterprise IoT Device Management Solution Deployment

9.6 Enterprise IoT Device Management Solutions by Region 2019 - 2024

9.7 Enterprise IoT Device Management Solutions by Device Type 2019 - 2024



10 IoT Device Management Solutions for Industrial Segment 2019 - 2024

10.1 Industrial IoT Device Management Solutions 2019 - 2024

10.2 Industrial IoT Device Management Solutions by Deployment Type 2019 - 2024

10.3 Industrial IoT Device Management Solution by Product Segment 2019 - 2024

10.4 Service Type for Industrial IoT Device Management Solutions 2019 - 2024

10.5 Cloud Platforms for Industrial IoT Device Management Solution Deployment 2019 - 2024

10.6 Industrial IoT Device Management Solutions by Region 2019 - 2024

10.7 Industrial IoT Device Management Solutions by Industry 2019 - 2024

10.8 Industrial IoT Device Management Solutions by Device Type 2019 - 2024



11 IoT Device Management Solutions for Government IoT

11.1 Government IoT Device Management Solutions 2019 - 2024

11.2 Government IoT Device Management Solutions by Deployment Type

11.3 Government IoT Device Management Solution by Product Segment 2019 - 2024

11.4 Government IoT Device Management Solutions by Service Type 2019 - 2024

11.5 Government IoT Device Management Solution by Cloud Deployment Type 2019 - 2024

11.6 Government IoT Device Management Solutions by Region 2019 - 2024

11.7 Government IoT Device Management Solutions by Device Type 2019 - 2024



12 Appendix: Outlook and Issues for Managing IoT Devices in Healthcare



Smart Cities Market: Technologies, Solutions, and Outlook for Applications and Services



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction

2.1 Smart City Taxonomy

2.2 Existing vs. New City Approach

2.3 Smart City Developments

2.4 Smart City Service Life Cycle

2.5 Smart Community Service

2.6 Smart City Market Drivers



3 Technology and Market Analysis

3.1 Equipment vs. Software Systems

3.2 Machine to Machine (M2M) Technology

3.3 Artificial Intelligence and IoT to Drive Growth

3.4 Metropolitan Area Communications

3.5 Short Range Communication Technology

3.6 Field vs. Home Area Telecom Network

3.7 Big Data to Create Smart City Hubs

3.8 High Performance and Quantum Computing to Accelerate Smart City Applications

3.9 Edge Based Computing: Localized Processing

3.10 Communication Service Provider Support of Smart Cities

3.11 Smart City Development by Region and Country



4 Value Chain and Application Analysis

4.1 Ecosystem Analysis

4.2 Industrial Automation and Industry 4.0

4.3 Smart Utility Applications

4.4 Smart Transportation Applications

4.5 Smart Building and Home Applications

4.6 Smart City Applications in Citizen Service

4.7 Mobility Solutions, Governance, and Security in Smart Cities



5 Company Analysis

5.1 ABB Group

5.2 Accenture

5.3 Nokia Network

5.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

5.5 Honeywell International Inc.

5.6 IBM Corporation

5.7 Intel Corporation

5.8 Oracle Corporation

5.9 Siemens AG

5.10 Huawei Technologies Ltd.

5.11 Microsoft Corporation

5.12 Schneider Electric SE

5.13 AT&T

5.14 HPE

5.15 Other companies



6 Smart Cities Market Forecast 2019 - 2024

6.1 Global Smart Cities Market 2019 - 2024

6.2 Regional Smart Cities Market Forecast 2019 - 2024



7 Conclusions and Recommendations

7.1 Advertisers and Media Companies

7.2 Artificial Intelligence Providers

7.3 Automotive Companies

7.4 Broadband Infrastructure Providers

7.5 Communication Service Providers

7.6 Computing Companies

7.7 Data Analytics Providers

7.8 Immersive Technology (AR, VR, and MR) Providers

7.9 Networking Equipment Providers

7.10 Networking Security Providers

7.11 Semiconductor Companies

7.12 IoT Suppliers and Service Providers

7.13 Software Providers

7.14 Smart City System Integrators

7.15 Automation System Providers

7.16 Social Media Companies

7.17 Workplace Solution Providers

7.18 Enterprise and Government



