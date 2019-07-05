The Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market: Worldwide Trends, Forecast, and Competitive Analysis (2013-2024)

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global PCB market is expected to reach an estimated $89.7 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 4.3% from 2019 to 2024

The future of the PCB market looks promising with opportunities in the computer/peripherals, communications, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, and military/aerospace industries. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand for PCB in the communication industry, growth in connected devices, and advancement in automotive electronics.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the PCB industry, include miniaturization of printed circuit boards, growing demand for high speed data and signal transmission, and development of green PCBs.



The report forecasts that standard multilayers will remain the largest substrate type due to increasing demand in computer and communication industries. The rigid-flex substrate is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to growing demand for smartphone and display applications.



Within the PCB market, computers/peripherals will remain the largest end use industry during the forecast period due to increasing demand for computer systems in business, healthcare, and educational sectors. The consumer electronics segment is expected to witness the highest growth due to the increasing demand for connected devices.



Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest market and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing electronic content in automotive, and growth in consumer electronic devices and telecommunication products. Increasing usage of electric vehicles due to growing environmental concerns and regulations is also expected to drive the demand for PCB in this region.

Some of the PCB companies profiled in this report include Zhen Ding Technology Holding, NOK Corporation, TTM Technologies, Unimicron Technology, Compeq Manufacturing, Young Poong Electronics, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Tripod Technology, Ibiden, and others.

Some of the features of the report include:

Market size estimates: Global PCB market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application, and end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Global PCB market size by various applications such as end use industry, product type, laminate, and raw material in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global PCB market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for PCB in the global PCB market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for PCB in the global PCB market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global PCB market by end use industry (Computer/Peripheral, Communication, Consumer Electronics, Industrial Electronics, Automotive, Military/Aerospace, Others), substrate (Standard Multilayer, Flexible, HDI/Microvia/Build-Up, IC Substrate, Rigid 1-2 Sided, Rigid Flex, Others), laminate material type (FR-4, flexible, Paper, CEM and others), laminate raw material usage (Glass Fabric, Epoxy Resin, Kraft Paper, Phenolic Resin, Polyimide Film), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the PCB market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the PCB market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this PCB market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the PCB market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the PCB market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this PCB market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this PCB area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this PCB market?



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global PCB Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global PCB Market by End Use Industry

3.3.1: Computers/Peripherals

3.3.2: Communications

3.3.3: Consumer Electronics

3.3.4: Industrial Electronics

3.3.5: Automotive

3.3.6: Military/Aerospace

3.3.7: Others (Business Products, Medical, and Instruments)

3.4: Global PCB Market by Product Type

3.4.1: Standard Multilayer

3.4.2: Flexible Circuits

3.4.3: HDI/Microvia/Build-Up

3.4.4: IC Substrate

3.4.5: Rigid 1-2 Sided

3.4.6: Rigid-Flex

3.4.7: Other Products

3.5: Global PCB Laminate Market by Material

3.5.1: FR-4

3.5.1.1: FR-4 High Tg

3.5.1.2: FR-4 Halogen-Free

3.5.1.3: Standard and Other FR-4

3.5.2: Flexible

3.5.3: Paper

3.5.4: CEM

3.5.5: Others

3.6: Global PCB Laminate Market by Raw Material Usage

3.6.1: Glass Fabric

3.6.2: Epoxy Resin

3.6.3: Kraft Paper

3.6.4: Phenolic Resin

3.6.5: Polyimide Film



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global PCB Market by Region

4.2: North American PCB Market

4.2.1: Market by End Use Industry: Computers/Peripherals, Communications, Consumer Electronics, Industrial Electronics, Automotive, Military/ Aerospace, and Others

4.2.2: Market by Product Type: Standard Multilayer, Flexible Circuits, HDI/Microvia/Build-up, IC Substrate, Rigid 1-2 Sided, Rigid-Flex, and Others

4.2.3: United States PCB Market

4.2.4: Canadian PCB Market

4.2.5: Mexican PCB Market

4.3: European PCB Market

4.4: APAC PCB Market

4.5: RoW PCB Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Force Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global PCB Market by End Use

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global PCB Market by Product Type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global PCB Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global PCB Industry

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion in the Global PCB Market

6.3.3: Certification and Licensing

6.3.4: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global PCB Industry

6.3.5: Technology Development



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited (ZDT)

7.2: NOK Corporation

7.3: TTM Technologies Inc.

7.4: Unimicron Technology Corp.

7.5: Compeq Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

7.6: Young Poong Electronics Co. Ltd.

7.7: Samsung Electro-Mechanics (SEMCO)

7.8: Tripod Technology Corporation

7.9: Ibiden Co. Ltd.

7.10: Daeduck GDS

7.11: Nan Ya Printed Circuit Board Corporation

7.12: AT&S



