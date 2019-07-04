Calgary Stampede and Enbridge Celebrate the Grand Opening of the Enbridge Plaza

Enbridge Plaza set to be a community hub and festival space bringing both local and international performers to our city

CALGARY, Alberta, July 04, 2019 -- Today, representatives from the Calgary Stampede and Enbridge came together to announce the grand opening of the Enbridge Plaza, a new community space located in the centre of the Calgary Stampede's Youth Campus.



As part of a $1.25 million donation from Enbridge to the Calgary Stampede to support the Youth Campus project, the Enbridge Plaza is designed to host a multitude of world-class events and festivals, attracting local and international performers to our city.

“The generous donation by Enbridge allows the Calgary Stampede’s Youth Campus to continue to be a gathering place for our community,” says Dana Peers, President & Chairman of the Board of the Calgary Stampede. “Enbridge Plaza will be the connection hub for all of Youth Campus’ facilities and programs furthering our commitment to supporting youth achievement.”

The Enbridge Plaza will be used year-round to support Youth Campus programs and activities, including its use as a permanent rehearsal space for the Calgary Stampede Showband and other community marching bands. The Plaza also includes infrastructure and amenities that can be used in a multitude of ways, including outdoor community gathering and festival space.

“We value the role that the Calgary Stampede plays in building a thriving, creative, family-friendly Calgary,” says Bob Rooney, Executive Vice President and CLO of Enbridge. “We are making this investment in Calgary to help build a community that offers a great opportunity for young Calgarians to be enriched by cultural experiences, and opportunities to learn, grow and lead.”

The Enbridge Plaza is already in full-use as it is welcomes youths from around the globe this week for the 2019 World Championships of the World Association of Marching Show Bands (WAMSB) to be held throughout the duration of Stampede.

About Calgary Stampede



The Calgary Stampede celebrates the people, the animals, the land, the traditions and the values that make up the unique spirit of the west. The Calgary Stampede contributes to the quality of life in Calgary and southern Alberta through our world-renowned 10-day Stampede, year-round facilities, western events and several youth and agriculture programs. Exemplifying the theme We’re Greatest Together; we are a volunteer-supported, not-for-profit community organization that preserves and promotes western heritage and values. All revenue is reinvested into Calgary Stampede programs and facilities.

About Enbridge Inc.

Enbridge Inc. is North America's premier energy infrastructure company with strategic business platforms that include an extensive network of crude oil, liquids and natural gas pipelines, regulated natural gas distribution utilities and renewable power generation.

At Enbridge, we believe a community belongs to everyone who lives there. And, no matter who we are or where we live, all of us want to make life better for our families, our friends, our neighbors and ourselves.

We exist to help fuel quality of life within communities where we work and operate in North America, and we do this by partnering with organizations that champion solutions for safety, environmental and social issues.

In 2018, we made over 3,500 community-strengthening investments totaling more than $23.9 million.

