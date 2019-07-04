Interior Ministry warns of law violation actions

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 4 - Angola?s Interior Ministry (MININT) Thursday discouraged national and foreign citizens from pursuing the actions that contravene the legal system enshrined in Constitution and Law, and advised to avoid the practices that clash with the Law in force.,

In statement, the Interior Ministry calls for the need to report to the authorities whenever the citizens see their rights and public property infringed.

The document reached ANGOP Thursday in reaction to demonstrations that fail to comply with the provisions provided for in the Law.

According to Interior Ministry, the situation becomes more serious when the Police officers, in fulfilling their role to restore public order, are confronted with riots and violence to physical integrity and actions that violate legal principles".

The document quotes the Article 47 of the country’s Constitution which stipulates the mechanisms to stage demonstrations and meetings.

But it warns of the need to abide by the limits imposed by Law No. 16/91, on the Right of Assembly and Demonstration.

The police officers are required to act in accordance with the current legal system, always holding the perpetrators accountable for crimes or violations, reads the document.

