Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, CANADA, July 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI), (TSX:CGI.PR.D), (LSE:CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at June 30, 2019 was $36.09 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 26.5% and 3.3%, respectively.  These compare with the 16.2% and 3.9% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at June 30, 2019 was $25.30, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 25.4% and 4.7%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of June 30, 2019 were as follows:

Information Technology 23.2 %
Industrials 17.0 %
Materials 15.1 %
Consumer Discretionary 13.5 %
Financials 9.9 %
Energy 8.5 %
Health Care 5.1 %
Communication Services 3.1 %
Cash & Cash Equivalents 2.6 %
Real Estate 1.2 %
Utilities 0.8 %

The top ten investments which comprised 37.0% of the investment portfolio at market as of June 30, 2019 were as follows:

Shopify Inc. 7.5 %
Air Canada 4.5 %
Mastercard Incorporated, class A 3.9 %
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited 3.8 %
Franco-Nevada Corporation 3.5 %
Amazon.com, Inc. 3.1 %
Bank of Montreal 2.9 %
Royal Bank of Canada 2.8 %
Cash 2.6 %
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. 2.4 %

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Canadian General Investments, Limited
Jonathan A. Morgan
President and CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments.com
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca

