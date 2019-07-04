Vice president opens "FestiKongo'2019"

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 4 - Angola?s Vice President Bornito de Sousa will chair the opening ceremony of the 1st edition of the Kongo International Festival of Culture "FestiKongo'2019" on 5 July in Mbanza Kongo, northern Zaire province.,

Bornito de Sousa will also preside over the 3rd Ordinary Meeting of the National Multi-sector Commission for Safeguarding of the World Cultural Heritage, according to the Vice President’s Institutional Communication and Press Office.

In March 2018, the President of Republic created a Commission tasked with promoting the implementation of conservation programmes and participatory management of cultural heritage.

The meeting will also analyse the Strategic Development Plan for Historical Centers and the synthesis report on the implementation of the recommendations of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) on the Historic Center of Mbanza Kongo.

The "FestiKongo"is part of Mbanza Kongo City Day festivities celebrated on July 8 and is among the UNESCO's nine recommendations, as part of the registration of the Historic Center of the capital of the former Kingdom of Kongo on the World Heritage list.

