Angolan president congratulates Donald Trump

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 4 - Angolan head of State João Lourenço Thursday congratulated his US counterpart Donald Trump on celebration of the 243rd anniversary of that country's Independence.,

In his message, João Lourenço expresses desire to see the two governments to keep going with the actions aimed at boosting the existing cooperation between the United States and the Republic of Angola.

On behalf of the Angolan Executive, the People and on his own, the President João Lourenço wishes the President Donald Trump and the people of the United States happiness and prosperity.

Angola and United States can look back on 26 years of strategic partnership based on legal instruments for cooperation in several key fields such as education, health, security and trade.

