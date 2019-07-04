Hempure Makes Shopping for CBD a Calming Process with New Website

Hempure CBD recently launched a new website.

The new website for Hempure CBD boasts of easy navigation and interesting features for shoppers.

We don’t solely want to sell products: we want to work towards an ecosystem of knowledgeable consumers.” — Sabina King

ASHLAND, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hempure, an Oregon-based CBD company, has launched their new website, complete with a host of educational resources for those curious about the world of CBD.

Hempure Founder Sabina King says the website redesign will “give customers a seamless user experience, allowing easy navigation between informative content, CBD news, and purchases.”

Hempure will be bringing some of their most beloved tools to the new website, namely Dr. Hemphry and the CBD Guide. Dr. Hemphry is a chatbot that customers can speak to about anything related to hemp, CBD or the endocannabinoid system. Hempure’s CBD Guide contains 10 thorough chapters on CBD history, science, and research.

Says King of her philosophy, “Hempure has always been about leading with education. We don’t solely want to sell products: we want to work towards an ecosystem of knowledgeable consumers. There’s so much miseducation in CBD marketing – it’s important to us that every customer knows what’s true and what isn’t.”

Hempure will retain its entire range of premium CBD products on the new website. This includes CBD drops, capsules, vape oil, gumdrops, balms and pet products. Previously written blog pieces will also be present on the website, with several new ones in the pipeline.

With every facility a CBD shopper could ask for, and a color palette that immediately puts you at ease, Hempure is gearing up to give customers the most relaxing CBD experience from start to finish.

Visit the new website at http://www.hempurecbd.com/



