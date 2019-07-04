Media Advisory & Photo Opportunity: London Drugs hosts Fan Meet & Greet with 2019 NBA Champion Danny Green on July 5th

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fresh off the Toronto Raptors’ NBA championship win, London Drugs will be hosting an autograph signing and meet-and-greet with shooting guard Danny Green at their newest store opening event on July 5th in Vancouver.



A limited number of wristbands will be distributed to customers beginning at 10:00 am on July 5th at the new Dunbar location at 4588 Dunbar Street. For those who receive wristbands, the autograph signing, and meet-and-greet event runs from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.



The Dunbar location marks London Drugs’ 83rd store in Western Canada with a new 14,000 sq. ft. floorplan that includes an expanded pharmacy area, an open layout technology department, new beauty department and photolab.



Those looking for a wristband for the event are encouraged to arrive before the 10:00 a.m. distribution as limited wristbands are available.



Media are invited to capture photos and video of Danny Green interacting with London Drugs customers.

WHAT: Meet-and-greet with NBA Championship shooting guard Danny Green. WHEN: Friday, July 5, 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. WHERE: London Drugs, 4588 Dunbar Street, Vancouver WHY: In celebration of London Drugs’ new store in Vancouver, customers can meet shooting guard Danny Green fresh off the NBA championship.

ABOUT LONDON DRUGS



Founded in 1945, B.C.-based London Drugs has 81 stores in more than 35 major markets throughout British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba including its online store www.londondrugs.com London Drugs offers consumers a range of products from digital cameras and cosmetics to computers and televisions. Renowned for its creative approach to retailing, the company employs more than 7,500 people with pharmacy and healthcare services being the heart of its business. Committed to innovation and superior customer service, London Drugs has established itself as a reputable and caring company and continues to position itself for future growth and development. For more information, visit www.LondonDrugs.com.



For more information or to arrange an interview, please contact:

Wendy Hartley

604-817-2758

wendy@hartleypr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.