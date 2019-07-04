I-Joist Market Analysis & Forecasts to 2024 by Application, New Contruction & Replacement, Sector, and Region

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "I-Joist Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report finds that the global I-joist market reached a value of US$ 2.5 Billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% during 2011-2018. The market for I-joist is further expected to reach a value of US$ 4.3 Billion by 2024.



This report provides a deep insight into the global I-joist market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.



The I' shape offers I-joist great strength and flexibility in the installation of residential flooring and roof framing, and in the construction of commercial projects. This is mainly due to its high strength-to-weight ratio which helps in carrying heavy loads over long spans and long structures. It also shrinks or swells less as compared to solid wood when the ambient conditions such as temperature, humidity and air pressure change. Apart from this, it offers more options for designing economical floor joist layouts while being easy to install.



On the basis of end-use the market is segmented as commercial and residential. The residential sector is the largest consumer for plywood, accounting for the majority of the total global market. The report has also conducted an evaluation of the market on the basis of key regions and finds that North America is the largest market for I-joist. Some of the other major regions are Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.



Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Engineered Wood Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Price Analysis

5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Forecast



6 Global I-Joist Market

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.2.1 Volume Trends

6.2.2 Value Trends

6.3 Price Analysis

6.3.1 Key Price Indicators

6.3.2 Price Structure

6.3.3 Price Trends

6.4 Market Breakup by Region

6.5 Market Breakup by Sector

6.6 Market Breakup by New Construction and Replacement

6.7 Market Breakup by Application

6.8 Market Forecast

6.9 SWOT Analysis

6.9.1 Overview

6.9.2 Strengths

6.9.3 Weaknesses

6.9.4 Opportunities

6.9.5 Threats

6.10 Value Chain Analysis

6.10.1 Overview

6.10.2 Forest Owners

6.10.3 Sawmills

6.10.4 I-Joist Manufacturers

6.10.5 Distributors and Retailers

6.10.6 Exporters

6.10.7 End-Use Industries

6.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.11.1 Overview

6.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.11.4 Degree of Competition

6.11.5 Threat of New Entrants

6.11.6 Threat of Substitutes

6.12 Key Success and Risk Factors



7 Market Breakup by Region

7.1 Asia Pacific

7.2 North America

7.3 Europe

7.4 Latin America

7.5 Middle East and Africa



8 Market Breakup by Sector

8.1 Residential

8.2 Commercial



9 Market Breakup by New Construction and Replacement

9.1 New Construction

9.2 Replacement



10 Market Breakup by Application

10.1 Floors

10.2 Roofs

10.3 Other Applications



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players

11.3 Key Player Profiles



