A.I.S. Resources Commences Shipping Manganese for Export From Peru

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A.I.S. Resources Limited (TSX-V – AIS, OTCQB: AISSF) (the "Company" or "AIS") announced today that the Company has commenced its manganese shipping operations in Peru with a trial shipment of 150 tonnes manganese ore being readied to be trucked to Lima Port Callao the week of July 8, 2019.



Shows 40 tonnes of manganese loaded as part of the first 150 tonnes to be trucked the week of July 8, 2019.



Shows a significant number of the local community is participating in the loading operation. Next week they will load six trucks for the journey to Lima Port Callao.





The Highlights of the Manganese Ore Sales Activities include:

A contract has been signed with the miner to buy 2,000 tonnes of manganese ore with samples from the mined ore averaging 45% MnO – as independently tested by internationally respected laboratory Centamin.

Terms of the purchase of the ore are 50% when trucking commences, and 50% when the assay is completed on each one tonne super bag received in our storage area. The Company has paid a 50% deposit for 1000 tonnes manganese ore.

Logistics and shipping contracts have been signed for an initial 6 containers per week (150 tonnes) for three weeks, then continuing with 40 containers per week (1,000 tonnes).

AIS is negotiating sales agreements with several purchasers for its high-grade fines manganese product.

AIS has a signed Offtake Letter of Intent with a division of China Minmetals for up to 40,000 tonnes of manganese ore per month.

AIS Resources President and CEO, Phillip Thomas stated, “I am delighted we have commenced shipping manganese ore and have signed all our logistics agreements. The trucking company is expected to start moving ore in the one tonne tuff bags the week of July 8, 2019. This will provide positive cashflow for AIS Resources operations. We will then focus on expanding our production to up to 10,000 tonnes per month.”

About A.I.S. Resources

A.I.S. Resources Ltd. is a TSX-V listed investment issuer, is managed by experienced, highly qualified professionals who have a long track record of success in lithium and manganese trading, exploration, production and capital markets. Through their extensive business and mining networks, they identify and develop projects worldwide that have strong potential for growth with the objective of providing significant returns for shareholders. The Company's current activities are focused on the mining and trading of manganese ores in Peru and exploration and development of lithium brine projects in northern Argentina.

