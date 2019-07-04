Ascent Industries Announces That Garett Senez Joins as Vice President Marketing

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascent Industries Corp. (CSE: ASNT) ("Ascent") announces Garett Senez is joining the new Management Team to lead Marketing efforts for the company. Garett brings more than 15 years of sales and marketing experience for leading consumer brands. A dynamic leader, he brings a competitive edge and outstanding brand communications expertise to Ascent Industries. In his previous leadership roles at Emerald Health Therapeutics, SABMiller and L’Oreal, Garett demonstrated his depth of understanding of brands, and proved his capability to guide a diverse team of practitioners worldwide to a common goal and critical brand success in the marketplace. Garett brings the understanding of cannabis, world class beverage and packaged goods companies and the passion and insight into the key requirements for success at an entrepreneurial start-up company. A strategic thinker, Garett thrives in competitive work environments and has a passion for storytelling.



Ascent looks forward to Garett’s contributions and insights as Ascent works to launch and establish world class brands. “I am pleased to welcome Garett to the new Management Team of Ascent and plan to continue building the Team with the best talent to deliver on our vision of a world that lives better through cannabis,” said CEO Paul Dillman.

About Ascent Industries Corp.

The Company's operations currently include facilities Oregon and Nevada in the United States. In the United States, the Company holds licenses in Oregon (for processing and for distribution of cannabis to any licensed entity in the state) and in Nevada (for cultivation and for production, processing and wholesale distribution of cannabis).

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (THE "CSE") HAS NEITHER APPROVED NOR DISAPPROVED THE CONTENTS OF THIS PRESS RELEASE. NEITHER THE CSE OR ITS MARKET REGULATOR (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CSE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, the uncertainty involved in the timing of the completion of the Annual Filings. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, Ascent assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

