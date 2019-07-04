Worldwide Environmental Monitoring Market Insights & Projections Through 2019-2024 - Indoor Environmental Monitors Expected to Witness the Highest Growth Rate

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Environmental Monitoring Market by Product (Indoor, Outdoor Monitors (Fixed, Portable), Sensors, Wearables), Component (Particulate, Gas, Temperature, Noise), Sampling Method (Continuous, Active), Application - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global environmental monitoring market projected to reach $25.5 billion by 2024 from $18.4 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.8%.



The adoption of environmental monitoring products and related software platforms is growing across major regions due to rising pollution levels, development of environment-friendly industries, increasing awareness on pollution monitoring, expansion of pollution monitoring infrastructure across emerging markets, favorable regulatory scenario, and ongoing installation of environmental monitoring stations.

Indoor environmental monitors are expected to witness the highest growth of all product types in the environmental monitoring market during the forecast period

Based on products, the global environmental monitoring market is segmented into indoor environmental monitors, outdoor environmental monitors, wearable environmental monitors, environmental monitoring sensors, and environmental monitoring software. Furthermore, environmental indoor and outdoor monitors are sub-segmented into fixed monitors (indoor and outdoor), portable monitors (indoor and outdoor). On the other hand, environmental sensors are also further sub-segmented into indoor and outdoor sensors.



Indoor environmental monitors are expected to witness the highest growth rate owing to the growing installation of air, water, and noise monitoring stations. Technological benefits such as real-time monitoring, options for analog or digital output, limited sample volume required for environment quality analysis, and continuous initiatives by governments to increase the awareness about the rising indoor air and noise pollution levels and their health implications are driving market growth.

The particulate detection segment is expected to account for the largest share of the environmental monitoring market, by component

Based on the component, the environmental monitoring market is segmented into temperature sensing, moisture detection, biological detection, chemical detection, particulate detection, and noise measurement. Furthermore, chemical detection is sub-segmented in gas detection, pesticide detection, volatile organic compounds (VOCs) detection, and others. Also, particulate detection is segmented further into PM2.5 detection, PM10 detection, and others.

The particulate detection segment is expected to account for the largest share. This can be attributed to the rising levels of PM2.5 and PM10 in the air, increasing market demand for outdoor & indoor air quality monitors or PM monitors, and rapid rise in air pollution levels due to increasing industrialization and urbanization in the emerging countries.

The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the market, by region, during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period majorly due to increasing government emphasis on the strict implementation of pollution monitoring strategies, rapid and large-scale industrialization. Strengthening stringent environmental regulation policies, and the growing need to comply with various environmental safety regulations are expected to drive the demand for environmental monitoring products in the region.

The major players operating in the global environmental monitoring market are Agilent Technologies (US), Danaher Corporation (US), ThermoFisher Scientific (US), Shimadzu Corp. (Japan), PerkinElmer Corporation (US). The other players are General Electric (US), Honeywell International Inc (US), Horiba (Japan), Merck KGaA (Germany), Siemens (Germany), Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (US), Emerson Electric (US), Spectris (UK), TE Connectivity (US), and 3M Company (US) among others.

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency Used for the Study

1.5 Market Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Research

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Research

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.2 Market Estimation Methodology

2.2.1 Revenue-Based Market Estimation

2.2.2 Usage Pattern-Based Market Estimation

2.2.3 Primary Research Validation

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions

2.5 Research Limitations



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Environmental Monitoring Market Overview

4.2 Environmental Monitoring Market, By Product Type, 2019 vs. 2024 (USD Billion)

4.3 Indoor Environmental Monitors Market, By Type, 2019 vs. 2024 (USD Billion)

4.4 Outdoor Environmental Monitors Market, By Type, 2019 vs. 2024 (USD Billion)

4.5 Environmental Monitoring Sensors Market, By Type, 2019 vs. 2024 (USD Billion)

4.6 Environmental Monitoring Market Share, By Component, 2019 vs. 2024

4.7 Environmental Monitoring Market Share for Particulate Detection, By Type, 2019 vs. 2024

4.8 Environmental Monitoring Market Share for Chemical Detection, By Type, 2019 vs. 2024

4.9 Environmental Monitoring Market, By Sampling Method, 2019 vs. 2024 (USD Billion)

4.1 Environmental Monitoring Market Share, By Application, 2019 vs. 2024

4.11 Environmental Monitoring Market: Geographical Snapshot



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Key Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Pollution Levels

5.2.1.2 Favorable Regulatory Scenario

5.2.1.3 Ongoing Installation of Environmental Monitoring Stations

5.2.1.4 Development of Environment-Friendly Industries

5.2.1.5 Increasing Awareness on Pollution Monitoring

5.2.1.6 Expansion of Pollution Monitoring Infrastructure Across Emerging Markets

5.2.2 Key Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Product Costs

5.2.2.2 Slow Implementation of Pollution Control Reforms in Emerging Markets

5.2.2.3 Limitations Associated With Monitoring Products

5.2.3 Key Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Expansion of the Petrochemical, Power Generation, and Natural Gas Industries

5.2.3.2 Technological Advancements and Development of Nanotechnology-Based Products

5.2.4 Key Challenges

5.2.4.1 Uncertain and Inconsistent Environmental Regulations in Emerging Countries

5.2.5 Trends

5.2.5.1 Emergence of Wireless Monitoring Systems, Sensors, and Mobile-Based Apps



6 Environmental Monitoring Market, By Product Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Environmental Monitoring Sensors

6.2.1 Environmental Monitoring Sensors Market Split, By Component

6.2.2 Environmental Monitoring Sensors Market Split, By Sampling Method

6.2.3 Environmental Monitoring Sensors Market Split, By Application

6.2.4 Outdoor Sensors

6.2.4.1 Increasing Adoption of Pollution Monitoring Strategies Across Industries to Propel the Growth of This Market

6.2.4.2 Outdoor Sensors Market Split, By Component

6.2.4.3 Outdoor Sensors Market Split, By Sampling Method

6.2.4.4 Outdoor Sensors Market Split, By Application

6.2.5 Indoor Sensors

6.2.5.1 Increasing Public Awareness About the Health Implications of Indoor Environmental Pollution to Propel Market Growth

6.2.5.2 Indoor Sensors Market Split, By Component

6.2.5.3 Indoor Sensors Market Split, By Sampling Method

6.2.5.4 Indoor Sensors Market Split, By Application

6.3 Outdoor Environmental Monitors

6.3.1 Outdoor Environmental Monitoring Market Split, By Component

6.3.2 Outdoor Environmental Monitoring Market Split, By Sampling Method

6.3.3 Outdoor Environmental Monitoring Market Split, By Application

6.3.4 Fixed Outdoor Monitors

6.3.4.1 Rising Industrial Use of Environmental Pollution Monitoring Systems to Support the Growth of This Market Segment

6.3.4.2 Fixed Outdoor Monitors Market Split, By Component

6.3.4.3 Fixed Outdoor Monitors Market Split, By Sampling Method

6.3.4.4 Fixed Outdoor Monitors Market Split, By Application

6.3.5 Portable Outdoor Monitors

6.3.5.1 Operational Advantages Over Fixed Monitors to Support the Adoption of Portable Outdoor Monitors

6.3.5.2 Portable Outdoor Monitors Market Split, By Component

6.3.5.3 Portable Outdoor Monitors Market Split, By Sampling Method

6.3.5.4 Portable Outdoor Monitors Market Split, By Application

6.4 Environmental Monitoring Software

6.4.1 Development of Real-Time Pollution Monitoring Software to Drive the Growth of This Market

6.4.2 Environmental Monitoring Software Market Split, By Component

6.4.3 Environmental Monitoring Software Market Split, By Sampling Method

6.4.4 Environmental Monitoring Software Market Split, By Application

6.5 Indoor Environmental Monitors

6.5.1 Indoor Environmental Monitoring Market Split, By Component

6.5.2 Indoor Environmental Monitoring Market Split, By Sampling Method

6.5.3 Indoor Environmental Monitoring Market Split, By Application

6.5.4 Fixed Indoor Monitors

6.5.4.1 Growing Installation of Air, Water, and Noise Monitoring Stations to Support the Growth of This Market Segment

6.5.4.2 Fixed Indoor Monitors Market Split, By Component

6.5.4.3 Fixed Indoor Monitors Market Split, By Sampling Method

6.5.4.4 Fixed Indoor Monitors Market Split, By Application

6.5.5 Portable Indoor Monitors

6.5.5.1 Rising Adoption of Smart Home and Green Building Technologies to Increase the Demand for Portable Indoor Monitors

6.5.5.2 Portable Indoor Monitors Market Split, By Component

6.5.5.3 Portable Indoor Monitors Market Split, By Sampling Method

6.5.5.4 Portable Indoor Monitors Market Split, By Application

6.6 Wearable Environmental Monitors

6.6.1 Growing Demand for Advanced Wearable Ambient Monitoring Sensors to Drive Market Growth

6.6.2 Wearable Environmental Monitors Market Split, By Component

6.6.3 Wearable Environmental Monitors Market Split, By Sampling Method

6.6.4 Wearable Environmental Monitors Market Split, By Application



7 Environmental Monitoring Market, By Sampling Method

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Continuous Monitoring

7.2.1 Growing Demand for Real-Time Pollution Monitoring to Drive the Growth of This Market Segment

7.3 Active Monitoring

7.3.1 Low Cost of Operation to Drive the Demand for Active Monitoring Methods

7.4 Passive Monitoring

7.4.1 Industrialization Across Emerging Countries to Drive the Demand for Passive Monitoring

7.5 Intermittent Monitoring

7.5.1 Increasing Government Emphasis on Adherence to Mandatory Regulatory Compliance for Pollution Monitoring at Public Places and Industries to Drive Market Growth



8 Environmental Monitoring Market, By Component

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Particulate Detection

8.2.1 PM2.5 Detection

8.2.1.1 Rising Levels of PM2.5 in the Air and Growing Awareness About the Health Implications of Deterioration in Air Quality Due to PM2.5 to Support Market Growth

8.2.2 Pm10 Detection

8.2.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Respiratory and Cardiovascular Diseases to Drive the Adoption of Pm10 Air Quality Monitors

8.2.3 Others

8.3 Chemical Detection

8.3.1 Gas Detection

8.3.1.1 Rising Levels of Chemical Air Pollutants Globally are Driving the Market for Gas Detection

8.3.2 Volatile Organic Compounds (Vocs) Detection

8.3.2.1 Voc Monitors Hold A Modest Market Share Due to the Limited Preference for these Monitors in Developed Countries

8.3.3 Pesticide Detection

8.3.3.1 Stringent Regulatory Norms By Governments on the Limited Use of Pesticides to Support the Market for Pesticide Detection Products

8.3.4 Others

8.4 Biological Detection

8.4.1 Growing Public Awareness About the Biohazards Caused By Rising Pollution Levels to Support Market Growth

8.5 Temperature Sensing

8.5.1 Reluctance Among End Users to Utilize Innovative Temperature Sensing Products to Restrain Market Growth

8.6 Moisture Detection

8.6.1 Integration of Moisture Sensing Technologies in Smart City Development to Promote Market Growth

8.7 Noise Measurement

8.7.1 Increasing Levels of Noise Pollution and the Rising Adoption of Smartphone-Based and Portable Noise Detection Products to Drive Market Growth



9 Environmental Monitoring Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Air Pollution Monitoring

9.2.1 Air Pollution Monitoring Accounts for the Largest Market Share Due to the Rising Level of Air Pollution Worldwide

9.3 Water Pollution Monitoring

9.3.1 Wastewater Monitoring

9.3.1.1 Stringent Government Regulations and Norms to Propel the Growth of This Market Segment

9.3.2 Surface & Groundwater Monitoring

9.3.2.1 Rapid Industrialization and Urbanization to Drive Market Growth

9.4 Soil Pollution Monitoring

9.4.1 Ongoing Development of Innovative Products for Effective Soil Pollution Control to Support Market Growth

9.5 Noise Pollution Monitoring

9.5.1 Ineffective Implementation of Noise Pollution Control Regulations to Restrain Market Growth



10 Environmental Monitoring Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.1.1 Stringent Pollution Monitoring and Control Regulations Will Support Market Growth in the Country

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Increasing Public Awareness for Effective Pollution Control Regulations is Expected to Propel Market Growth in the Country

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Availability of Significant Research Funding for the Development of Pollution Monitoring Products is A Prime Market Driver

10.3.2 UK

10.3.2.1 Implementation of Stringent Government Regulations to Drive Market Growth in the UK

10.3.3 France

10.3.3.1 Growing Pollution Levels Have Resulted in the Implementation of Stringent Regulations in France

10.3.4 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.1.1 Significant Availability of Well-Trained and Skilled Workforce to Help Sustain the Top Market Position

10.4.2 China

10.4.2.1 Rising Awareness and Favorable Regulatory Scenario Will Drive Market Growth in China

10.4.3 India

10.4.3.1 Rising Levels of Air, Water, Soil and Noise Pollution Will Increase the Adoption of Monitoring Devices

10.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.1.1 Rising Demand for Water and Soil Pollution Monitoring Solutions Will Propel the Growth of the Market in the Country

10.5.2 Mexico

10.5.2.1 Rapid Industrialization and Urbanization are Key to the Growth of the Mexican Market

10.5.3 Rest of Latin America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Growth of Oil and Gas Industries Will Raise Water and Air Pollution Levels



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Environmental Monitoring Market Ranking, By Top 5 Players (2018)

11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

11.3.1 Visionary Leaders

11.3.2 Innovators

11.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.3.4 Emerging Companies

11.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Emerging Players)

11.4.1 Progressive Companies

11.4.2 Starting/Emerging Blocks

11.4.3 Responsive Companies

11.4.4 Dynamic Companies

11.5 Competitive Scenario (2015-2019)

11.5.1 New Product Launches

11.5.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

11.5.3 Partnerships and Collaborations



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Agilent Technologies

12.2 Danaher Corporation

12.3 Emerson Electric Co.

12.4 E.S.I. Environmental Sensors Inc.

12.5 General Electric

12.6 Honeywell International Inc.

12.7 Horiba Ltd.

12.8 Spectris

12.9 Merck KGaA

12.10 Perkinelmer

12.11 Shimadzu

12.12 Siemens AG

12.13 TE Connectivity

12.14 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

12.15 Thermofisher Scientific

12.16 3M

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/urq8qw

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

