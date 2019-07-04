Global Silicon on Insulator (SOI) Market to Surpass $2.1 Billion by 2024 - FD-SOI Wafer Type Projected to Grow at the Highest CAGR

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Silicon on Insulator (SOI) Market by Wafer Size (200 mm and Less Than 200 mm, 300 mm), Wafer Type (RF-SOI, FD-SOI), Technology (Smart Cut, Layer Transfer), Product (RF FEM, MEMS), Application - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The SOI Market Projected to grow from $894 million in 2019 to $2,186 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 19.6% from 2019 to 2024.

The growth of the SOI market can be attributed to the increasing investments by wafer manufacturers and foundry players in the SOI ecosystem. However, the floating body and self-heating effects in SOI-based devices act as major restraints for the growth of the market.

Growing integrated chip industry and expanding the SOI ecosystem in the Asia Pacific region are expected to pose as growth opportunities for the SOI market during the forecast period. Effective maintenance of thickness uniformity of 200 mm and 300 mm wafers and other parameters acts as a major challenge for the growth of the SOI market across the globe.

The SOI market for 300 mm wafer size is projected to grow at a higher CAGR than the market for 200 mm and less than 200 mm wafer size during the forecast period

Based on wafer size, the 300 mm segment of the SOI market is projected to grow at a higher CAGR than the 200 mm and less than 200 mm segment during the forecast period. Manufacturers of Radio Frequency (RF) chips including Qualcomm (US), Broadcom (US), Qorvo (US), Skyworks Solutions (US), and Murata Manufacturing (Japan) have undertaken several initiatives to increase their production of 300 mm wafers.

Moreover, wafer players are also expanding their 300 mm wafer manufacturing capacity. For instance, in 2016, Soitec (France) expanded its manufacturing capacity for the production of 300 mm SOI wafers. Foundries such as GlobalFoundries (US), TowerJazz (Israel), TSMC (Taiwan), and UMC (US) are also expanding their RF-SOI manufacturing processes for 300 mm wafers.

The FD-SOI wafer type segment of the SOI market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

FD-SOI wafer types are highly reliable in high-temperature environments. They have reduced operating voltage and are cost-effective. This leads to their increased demand across the globe. Moreover, developments undertaken by several key players have also contributed significantly to the demand for FD-SOI wafer types.

For instance, in 2017, GlobalFoundries (US) and Chengdu Government (China) invested USD 100 million to build 22FDX, which uses 22 nm FD-SOI technology. Moreover, GlobalFoundries (US) launched 12FDX for use in various applications, right from mobile computing to 5G connectivity, artificial intelligence, and autonomous vehicles.

The SOI market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The SOI market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the market in this region can be attributed to the increased investments and continuous expansions being carried out by the manufacturers of semiconductor foundries, wafers, and products in Asia Pacific. For instance, in 2018, GlobalFoundries and the Chengdu Municipality entered into an agreement to develop an efficient FD-SOI ecosystem for use in artificial intelligence and security products.

The report profiles key players in the SOI market with their respective market ranking analysis. Prominent players profiled in this report are Soitec (France), Shin-Etsu Chemical (Japan), GlobalWafers (Taiwan), SUMCO Corporation (Japan), Simgui (China), GlobalFoundries (US), TowerJazz (Israel), Sony (Japan), WaferPro (US), STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), NXP Semiconductor N.V. (Netherlands), Ineda Systems (India), Evaderis (France), Murata Manufacturing (Japan), Skyworks Solutions (US), Qorvo (US), MagnaChip Semiconductor (South Korea), UMC (Taiwan), TSMC (Taiwan), Qualcomm (US), Silicon Valley Microelectronics (US), and EV Group (UK).

